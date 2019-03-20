For the last month, we've all been stuck in the dreamy, emotional vibes that come along with Pisces season, which has kept us from moving forwards and instead made us a bit more reflective. Get ready to snap out of that, though, because on Mar. 21, Aries season begins, and it's a totally different vibe. Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, and so Aries season marks a new zodiac year. That means you can expect change, a lot of new beginnings, and some serious inspiration to go after what you've been wanting to achieve. This change will affect you in many ways - even how you sleep. If you want to know what Aries season means for your sleep, you need to start with your zodiac sign.

Aries season will affect everyone, but affects each sign a little bit differently. Everyone, though, will feel that motivation to learn something new, to do something different, and to move forward into their future. This is the time to go after something unexpected, to push yourself into something new, and to form some special relationships with others. Aries is a bold and passionate sign, and the energy can be a bit intense.

So how does that affect your sleeping patterns? Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who said, "Sleep patterns change with every astrological seasonal shift, as the suns ingress into another zodiac sign stimulates different areas of our personal charts and bodies." Depending on your sign, you may have a more difficult or easier time getting a good night's rest - read on to find out:

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle This is your season, so you can be expected to have more energy than usual. Stardust said, "Be prepared to be up all night, as your energy is in high spirits." You probably won't be getting much sleep this month!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus, you've got some time to take a step back. Stardust says, "This is your month to hibernate and unwind in bed. Relax. Sleep. Dream. Meditate."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle According to Stardust, "You’re going to have anxiety, mostly in your friendships. Try to take a moment sans iPhone and electronics before falling asleep, to allow yourself good rest." Give yourself a break to get the rest you need.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Work is going to win over sleep. Stardust says, "Anxieties from work will keep you buzzing around until late hours of the evening. Take a power nap in between meetings to revive your energy."

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle According to Stardust, "You are feeling extra chill right now, which will help you sleep like a baby. Just don’t press the snooze button more than once, as you may miss appointments."

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle Let it all go, Virgo. Stardust says, "This is your time to zone out. Lucid dreaming or nightmares may persist. Keep a dream journal to gain clarity on your visions."

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle According to Stardust, "Your sleep cycle will depend on how you and your partner relate to each other. On a good day, you will spoon and sleep soundly. When you both fight, you will stay up all night watching Netflix. Try to keep a balanced lifestyle and don’t let their energy affect you negatively."

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Stardust says, "You’re working too hard this month, which is why you will need extra time in bed. Sleep the mornings in on the weekends and yourself time to rest your body." Remember to make time for your rest!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle "Sleep? Who needs it anyway?!?" says Stardust. "Your creativity is on fire, allowing you to spend many restless evenings painting and inspiring yourself with art."

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle This is actually a great time for sleep for you! Stardust says, "You’re a cuddly sea-goat this month, spending most time chilling at home under the covers. Take a long nap in the day to revive your energy."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Try to take it easy. Stardust says, "You’re super stressed now, which is causing you to miss much needed sleep. You may feel groggy at work, double up on the coffee."