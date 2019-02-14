President Donald Trump is expected to sign a spending bill that would keep the government funded through September. However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also announced on Thursday that Trump plans to declare a national emergency in order to build his proposed border wall. According to Pacific Standard, a national emergency could give Trump the ability to activate more than 100 special provisions — such as control over the military and military construction projects.

The declaration of a national emergency is intended to give the federal government a temporary boost during a crisis, per The Atlantic. However, Trump has threatened for weeks that he would a declare a national emergency if Congress did not allocate sufficient funds to his border wall. Per the National Emergencies Act (NEA) of 1976, the president is required to specify which special powers he plans to use if he declares a national emergency — but this does not prevent him, by any means, from actually issuing an emergency declaration.

Andrew Boyle, counsel in the Brennan Center's Liberty & National Security Program told Pacific Standard that the NEA therefore would not prevent Trump from declaring a national emergency over his border wall, so long as he is able to cite specific provisions that he plans to activate. However, Congress does have the power to end an emergency declaration, NPR reported, and could use that power to stop Trump from building his border wall.

