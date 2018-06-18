If your birthday falls between Jun. 21 and Jul. 22, you can proudly call yourself a Cancer. According to AstroStyle, Cancers are the "natural nurturers of the horoscope wheel," and at their best, they're helpful, patient, compassionate, nurturing, romantic, and creative. (I'll spare you the details of your worst days.) But just because Cancer signs "own" those weeks of June and July from a horoscope perspective doesn't mean that other signs are off the hook. There are four signs that will be affected most by Cancer season... which you'll probably find especially interesting if you're not, in fact, a Cancer yourself.

As NYC-based astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle, the four cardinal signs — Cancer, Libra, Capricorn, and Aries — will feel most impacted by the cosmos at this time of year. Cardinal signs are unique because they represent the beginning of each season. "They are the initiators of the zodiac, the ones who get the spark or idea started," Stardust explains.

If you're a Cancer, Libra, Capricorn, or Aries, you'll likely be more affected than others over the next few weeks, but don't stress — Stardust breaks it all down for you, and offers tips to help you cope. Keep scrolling for all the details.

Cancer Giphy Cancers tend to spend most of their time focusing on and nurturing other people, and the best way for them to celebrate their birthday is to shift the focus inward and enjoy a little self care. "Put yourself first and only surround yourself with people who love you unconditionally," Stardust says. "As the weeks move on, you will see these are the relationships you want to nurture and protect." There's no time like Cancer season to spoil yourself with a few seemingly unnecessary gifts (why do gifts have to be necessary, anyway?) and relaxation. Maybe you really should take the summer vacation you've been contemplating, Cancer. After all, it is your birthday.

Libra Giphy Libra, you're feeling the pressures that come with being perceived as "nice." Friends and colleagues see that you're kind and accommodating, and they may take advantage of those qualities to your detriment. Don't get mad... just start setting some boundaries! This Cancer season is the perfect opportunity for you to begin to more confidently assert yourself in your personal and professional life. Look for chances to stand up for yourself at the office, in particular. If you can get over the initial discomfort, you may even find yourself getting an exciting raise or promotion before the season is out. See? Totally worth getting out of your comfort zone.

Capricorn Giphy You've been working your you-know-what off recently, Capricorn — and I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it's probably taken a toll on your personal relationships. Begin to undo the damage by focusing on love and romance in June and July. Stardust warns that you might get a tad overemotional when expressing your feelings about matters of the heart, so be prepared for that. If you're a true Capricorn, all those feels could be tough for you to manage. Remember that honesty is the best policy and that there's absolutely nothing wrong with a little sentimentality here and there.