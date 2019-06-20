As we head into the summer season, we're also heading into a softer, more sensitive time, which is brought to us by the cosmos. Cancer season begins on June 21 and lasts until July 23, and it always brings about a lot of emotions for everyone, which can very easily be a good thing or a bad thing. As the first of the water signs, Cancers are ones who follow their hearts no matter what and are deeply intuitive. So what does this mean for you for the next month? Cancer season will affect many parts of your life, including your love life — and you're probably going to want to know what to expect.

This is a time when we're going to want to slow down a bit and just enjoy our lives, which is really a much-needed type of vibe after busy Gemini season. According to Numerology Signs, this is a time when we'll be focusing on our feelings, spending more time than usual on our own, and feeling closer to our families than ever before (Cancers are extremely family-oriented).

Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who explains, "Cancer season brings our emotions to a high and opens our hearts a little more." That could definitely be a good thing, especially for anyone who has been feeling a bit emotionally detached. But Stardust adds, "the caveat is that we may feel extra protective of our sentiments and feelings. We also may not want to let go of relationships, as Cancers like to hold on to love until the bitter end." That one... doesn't sound quite as good.

Of course, the way Cancer season affects your love life depends on who you are and the traits that come along with your own sign. Here's a look at what Cancer season means for your love life, based on your zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Aries, you're normally always on the go, but quiet Cancer season will have you acting as more of a homebody than usual. Stardust says, "you’re in the mood to snuggle in bed with your loved one throughout Cancer season."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustlec Cancer season will have you really focused on your thoughts and emotions. "You're more apt than ever to express your sentiments, giving you the strength to speak from the heart," says Stardust. Take this opportunity to be real about how you feel with your loved ones!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle "Your confidence is building, which is great, as you are able to set boundaries with others," says Stardust. Use this time to really think about what you want out of a relationship.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle This is your time, Cancer! Stardust says, "You’re in the mood for love - even if you are shy in expressing your emotions." Try just going for it during your birthday month.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Leo, you usually feel the need to constantly be doing things and feel surrounded by people, but Stardust thinks this Cancer season will be different: "This month makes you want to get some much needed R and R with your beau to revive your energy."

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle Expect things to be taken up a notch with a friend. Stardust explains, "A friendship may become more now. Try to move slow before you take the leap from friends to lovers."

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle For you, Libra, Cancer season isn't going to be super romantic. "Work may distract you from your relationships," says Stardust. "Try to find a balance between the two to make sure both areas move along nicely."

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle This is a good time to get out of your comfort zone. Stardust says, "Hit the road with your partner or solo. If you’re single, you may find a new romantic interest. If attached, you will deepen your bond."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle "Power struggles may prove to be intense this month," says Stardust. "Word of advice: you don’t have to win every argument. Find a happy medium before asserting your will on your partner."

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorn, this is not the time to be selfish with love. Stardust says, "You’re now more focused than ever on your relationship, which is forcing you to put their needs and desires first, before yours."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Don't jump into anything during Cancer season, Aquarius. Stardust explains, "You’re healing your heart right now, which will prove beneficial in the months to come. Give yourself a chance to feel your feels."