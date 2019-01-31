Getting spots is incredibly annoying. As an adult, it feels like you are given a million other things to stress about than your skin. Spots should be left in your teenage years. But no. Spots on your scalp are less common than on your face, but they can be equally painful. So, what causes spots on your scalp? While you can normally attribute a breakout on your skin to diet, hormones, or stress, the reason for spots on your scalp may be a little bit different. And, although experts suggest that, on the whole, they are nothing to be too worried about, there may be some more serious issues to watch out for.

Spots on your scalp can range from small black heads and pimples to acne and cysts. Heathline suggests that pimples form on the scalp in a very similar way that they do on other parts of your body. The website states that when dead skin cells, oils, and bacteria enter the hair follicles on your scalp and get clogged, it causes spots. This can happen for a range of reasons, from not washing your hair enough to a build-up of product on the scalp to wearing a hat or headgear that causes friction and doesn’t let the scalp breathe.

Branko Starcevic/Stocksy

The good news is that, in many cases, there are things that you can easily do at home to help get rid of the spots. Speaking to Women’s Health, trichologist Anabel Kingsley suggested you treat the spots on your scalp like you treat the ones on your face (including not picking them). She also recommended investing in an anti-bacterial shampoo to get rid of any bad bacteria or excess oils. She said, “the act of shampooing also helps to remove dead skin cells, which if left to accumulate, can play a part in the formation of spots.”

While a few spots on the scalp are nothing to get too worried about, you should keep an eye on them, as they could develop into more sever forms of acne. Speaking to Women’s Health, dermatologist Whitney Bowe M.D. said, "the main cause for acne on the scalp is that cells and oil get stuck in the hair follicles.” Bowe continue

“As the dead skin cells and oil accumulate on the scalp, they serve as food for bacteria that turns into acne.”

Medical News Today explained that, while acne on the scalp is less common than on other areas of the body, it can be just as painful. Serious forms of acne on the scalp can lead to inflammation and hair loss. It is recommended that you go to see your GP if you are suffering with acne on your scalp. Speaking on New Beauty, dermatologist Dendy Engleman M.D. said: “Should you have actual scalp acne, the fastest treatment is an injection of cortisone, which your dermatologist can administer.”

To sum up, the trick with treating spots on the scalp (just like anywhere else on your body) is to take steps to get rid of them, and to keep an eye out in case they develop into something more serious. And, most importantly, if you're worried, speak to a professional.