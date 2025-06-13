Hollywood's it girls have made it clear that 2025 will be defined by all things ’60s-inspired in the beauty space. Between Sabrina Carpenter’s signature flouncy blowouts and Ariana Grande’s doll-like lashes, the decade of the vixen is officially back. And while Audrey Hepburn has long been the era’s muse for classic makeup and hairstyles, another “Swinging Sixties” icon is becoming the ultimate reference: Twiggy.

Case in point? Actor Brie Larson, who has mostly rocked a lengthy mane up until chopping it into a pixie this past November, just debuted a bright blonde dye job reminiscent of the retro star. Twiggy — one of the first international supermodels — is a defining face of the mod era. Her bold makeup and soft blonde cropped cut were key to her signature look, so it’s no surprise A-listers today are currently taking notes from her beauty handbook.

Larson’s new glowy golden color was mastered by Jacob Schwartz, Schwarzkopf Professional U.S. hair color trend ambassador and go-to colorist for celebs like Bella Hadid, Margot Robbie, and Sydney Sweeney. His latest feat with the Marvel star leans retro, bold, and cool girl, and was casually debuted on the Oscar winner’s Instagram on June 2 with a simple caption featuring the fairy emoji and a black heart. Talk about a hard launch.

Read on to learn more about how Schwartz accomplished this look and what it may predict for the beauty trends of 2025.

Brie Larson’s “Twiggy Blonde” Pixie

Larson made the big chop from her signature long hair to a cropped pixie in November 2024 ahead of her run starring in a London West End production of Sophocles' Elektra that ended in April. During the theater stint, she got frequent buzz cuts for upkeep, sharing a photo as recent as 12 weeks ago of the process.

Although keeping her hair short may be as easy as a quick buzz, transforming from neutral brown to a bright blonde is not as simple. When Schwartz took Bella Hadid from her almost-black hair to a dimensional blonde, the process took two days.

Of course, Larson had less hair to transform, but Schwartz still had to be meticulous to get the perfect Twiggy-inspired hue. To do so, he used a combination of Schwarzkopf Professional’s Igora Royal Highlift, BLONDME Premium Lightener 9+, and finished with an Igora Vibrance 10-1 gloss. The thoughtful process resulted in a soft-golden blonde that enhances the style’s texture.

The Rise Of Retro-Inspired Beauty Trends

While it’s unclear if Larson plans to keep the short hair on her own accord, her low-maintenance ‘do speaks to a greater trend of retro beauty looks making their way to the mainstream.

Bobs were the cut of choice in 2024, but 2025 has seen many a star go full-on chop — Twiggy style. Emma Stone debuted a pixie in her signature auburn hue at the Golden Globes in January, and Emma Chamberlain rocked one at the Met Gala just last month.

The fashion and beauty of the ’60s may be having a modern, Hollywood-approved resurgence — but it’s not the only throwback era being referenced right now. Finger waves and kiss curls (seen on the likes of Jenna Ortega and Dua Lipa) are further proof that old school can feel new again.