The UK welcomed Disney+ plus with open arms when it finally graced British soil on the March 24. It arrived bang on time, helping many take a much needed break from the current news cycle. The anticipated streaming platform launched with over 500 films spanning Disney, Marvel, and Pixar and introduced more than 300 TV series including an exciting roster of never-seen-before shows. So, as many of the UK residents' current daily activities include watching heaps of television, what is the schedule for Disney + TV series?

Well, along with their classics (anyone else re-watching Cinderella?), Disney has launched its new streaming platform with 14 original series, including High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and The World According To Jeff Goldblum, a documentary series where arguably the world's most stylish actor investigates everything from coffee to video games to denim and more. All episodes for these series were available on launch, providing a great deal of marathon-watching material. For the majority of these, episodes are released weekly every Friday at 8am.

What is the viewing schedule for The Mandalorin on Disney+ UK?

Star Wars fans received a double dose of the exclusive new action on March 24 when The Mandalorin arrived with two episodes on launch day. This show is the first live action series in the Star Wars franchise and sees a lone gunfighter make his way through the outer reaches of the galaxy.

Already got through the first two shows? Well, episode three being released today (March 27) at 8 p.m. Moving forward, each new episode will be dropped on Fridays also.

What is the viewing schedule for Star Wars: The Clone War on Disney+ UK?

As of March 27, Disney+ are also giving UK Star Wars fan a chance to catch up with the US as it releases two episodes of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars every Friday. From Friday 17 April, one episode will be released weekly, in line with the U.S. This is to ensure fans can watch together around the world, say Disney + bosses.

It's been a great start for Disney + UK, as it is pitted against some of the world's most popular streaming competitors. Question is, where to start on our Disney + adventure? Luckily for you, Bustle have compiled seven films and series to add to your watch list, including all 30 years worth of the Simpsons (let's face it, we have time right now).