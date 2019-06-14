Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are no doubt spending a lot of time with their new baby. But being actual royalty, they also can have as much help as they want with their child whenever they want it. According to a report from Harper's Bazaar, Markle and Harry have hired a nanny for royal baby Archie, who will reportedly have a limited role — at least for now.

According to Harper's Bazaar, the nanny is "not permanently based at Frogmore Cottage", the couple's home, and she's not working weekends. The nanny was reportedly hired to help out when Harry's schedule gets busier this summer and ahead of Markle's return from maternity leave this fall. Her identity is being kept private, but the publication reports that the nanny is a British-born woman.

Harper's Bazaar also notes that the nanny could help out during the Duke and Duchess' tour of Africa this fall. Well, if it ends up happening. For now, it's unconfirmed, but according to the Mirror, Harry and Markle would be visiting Angola, Malawi, South Africa, and Botswana. Their time there would include working with the HALO Trust, which is an organization that removes landmines, and is an organization Princess Diana worked with. They would also work with Harry's charity, Sentebale, which supports young people affected by HIV.

Of course, these specific travels would be particular to this nanny, but what do royal nannies do in general? Here's some of the tasks royal nannies have to take on.

Going To Events With The Family

At this point it's unclear what the extent of Markle and Harry's nanny's job will be, but it's common for royal nannies to attend events and outings with the family. Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who is the nanny for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's family, has attended weddings and christenings with them. She even helped out with all the little pageboys and bridesmaids and Markle and Harry's wedding.

Traveling With The Family

Trips are one major time that royal parents need some assistance. Especially on royal tours, the adults often have several events and appearances in one day, and since the kids don't attend most of them, someone has to stay behind and watch them. For example, Barrallo went with Kate Middleton and Prince William to Australia when they toured the country while Prince George was a baby.

Being Ready For Anything

Being a royal nanny is different from being a regular nanny in that there are additional factors, like potential security threats. There is a nanny school in England called Norland College, and while not all royal nannies have to have attended, Borallo and some others have. The school offers courses in self-defense, defensive driving, and security and anti-terrorism training, according to Town & Country.

Doing General Nanny Things

The nannies have to feed the children meals, play with them, and just hang out. They don't replace school and teachers, but they do help the children learn when they're at home. In the Cambridge kids' case, Barrallo, who is from Spain, is helping them learn Spanish, according to People.

Devoting Their Lives To The Kids

Not all royal nannies have to devote their entire lives to the kids, but some of them surely have. An "insider" told Hello! of Barrallo in 2014, "She is not married and doesn't have a boyfriend, as her life is totally dedicated to the family she is working with. She is known for being totally professional — married to the job." There is also a long list of nannies who worked for the royal family over the years and who stuck with their jobs for a long time and ended up becoming like members of the family themselves. A couple of William and Harry's nannies from when they were growing up attended their weddings. Since it sounds like Harry and Markle's reported new nanny isn't live-in — at least not yet — it seems like there might be some more flexibility and free-time in her case.

While the new nanny's identity is being kept secret now, if she does end up traveling with the family, you can expect to see her pop up in the background of photos, making sure everything runs smoothly.