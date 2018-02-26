After a pretty active lunar schedule in January that included a full moon and a rare Super Blue Blood Moon, February has been pretty quiet — there's no full moon at all this month. Instead, we'll see our next full moon on March 1, 2018 (there are actually going to be two full moons in March, also known as a "blue moon"), which also happens to fall in Virgo. If you pay attention to your horoscope, you already know that this can affect people in a certain way — so what does it mean if the full moon is in Virgo? It's definitely going to be an interesting month!

There are no scientific studies out there that support the idea that a full moon affects one's behavior, but still, it's hard to believe that it doesn't. It's common to notice some differences in people during the time of a full moon, and a lot of horoscopes and astrological notes focus on lunar activity a lot. Just because there's no evidence doesn't mean it isn't happening. During a typical full moon, you might notice a change in your emotions, which may become more intense. The moon can fall in various signs, which always means something different.

The full moon you'll see on Mar. 1 is at 11 degrees Virgo, with an opposition to Neptune. If there was ever a time to get stuff done, this would be it: As The Dark Pixie Astrology pointed out, Virgo is often known as the sign of work. With the full moon in Virgo, that means the beginning of March is an ideal time to focus on any work you need to get done, whether it's concerning your job, your home, or maybe even daily habits. The first few days of March are ideal for checking things off your to-do list, getting rid of bad habits, and learning how to better manage stress. It lines up perfectly with the beginning stages of spring cleaning!

Virgos generally like to be really neat and organized, which is why you may find yourself really trying to get your life together. It's a good time to work on any projects you've kept on the back burner for a while. You may also want to lend a helping hand to friends or family members who feel the same way. Tarot.com also reports that you might feel more motivated to take care of your health by keeping an eye on your diet or starting a new gym routine.

All of that sounds pretty great. However, it's important to remember that this full moon is opposite Neptune, which is what complicates things. According to Astrology King, this means "confusion and deception in relationships because of negative emotions, behaviors, and habits." We'll have to watch out for the tricky stuff, like extra emotional days and vulnerability. You might find it tough to take responsibility for your behavior and to separate fantasy from reality.

Tarot.com reported, "Because the Sun is in the sign of Pisces, this is a time when you'll get lost in your thoughts, and find yourself dreaming about the future. The energy of this Full Moon helps us balance this out by bringing us back to reality, and showing us how we can make these fantasies a reality."

Extra emotional sensitivity can be annoying to deal with, but overall, this full moon could be really productive for anyone who takes advantage of the energy. Use the first few days of March as a time to focus on getting things done and improving your daily routine. It's the perfect way to jump into spring with a clean slate!