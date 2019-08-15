A full moon is nice to look at, especially during the summer when it lights up the whole sky, but it has a much deeper meaning than just being aesthetically pleasing. A full moon is the last stage in the lunar cycle and represents an emotional time when you may feel more moody and creative than usual. Generally, a full moon is a good time to wrap things up and to start to move on to something new. But the meaning of a full moon and the effects it has on us can vary depending on what sign it's rising in. On Thursday, Aug. 15, the full moon is rising in Aquarius — so what does that mean for you?

Aquarius is an air zodiac sign known for being independent, unique, and a humanitarian. An Aquarius sign is generally a deeper thinker who loves to help people, who can easily adapt to any situation, and who feels generally positive about change — but the sign also doesn't deal with emotions very well. We'll feel the energy of an Aquarius throughout the full moon, even if it isn't our sign.

An Aquarius is always searching for an absolute truth. During this full moon, you'll likely find yourself on your own search for the truth as you gain a slightly different perspective. As Forever Conscious shared on its site, "we have enough love to go around for everyone, so on this Aquarius full moon, which is bathed in light, in compassion, and in truth, start with yourself and then share some of that love around with your family, your friends, your community, your country, and with the world."

ShutterStock

This full moon won't feel quite as emotional as other full moons, since Aquarius is not a super emotional sign — it's more cool, light, and relaxed, which could bring about a good energy for everyone. It's a good time to find a balance in your life and to release the things that are no longer working for you.

However, it's not all good. Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who shares, "This full moon will create inner conflicts within. Venus and Mars will oppose the moon, forcing us to reconcile how we go after our desires. Arguments with others and self-doubt may create roadblocks from manifesting our truest calling." Because of the position of Venus and Mars, you be forced to confront some things that bring you discomfort, which could lead to you feeling a little bit more on edge.

Even so, this full moon is a good time to go after what you want and have been thinking about achieving. Stardust explains, "If we can take a look at what we want to create and release, we can achieve our goals. Release the old dreams — even if it’s hard and bring in the new." In other words, now is not the time to feel scared to move forward. With the energy of the full moon and the Aquarius sign, you'll be able to achieve more than you think. Take advantage of that while you can! Not every full moon will be this gentle.