The Aug. 15, 2019 full moon has all of the makings of a marathon-worthy drama that rivals the Amazon thriller Absentia. Passionate Venus and stormy Mars will face off to create plenty of misdirections, and short-tempered Pluto will make everyone quick to jump to conclusions and slow to admit when they're wrong. Those who get caught up in the drama could end up mired in a big mess of their own making. However, the zodiac signs the August 2019 full moon will affect the least ⁠— Aries, Gemini, Libra, and Sagittarius — will be spectators versus participants in this month's full moon fever.

According to Astrologer Jamie Partridge on Astrology King, the sun's position with Pluto could cause a crisis during the August 2019 full moon in Aquarius. "Pressure can build to an intense level and cause neurotic, obsessive, or destructive behavior. An event or person may trigger this tipping point by taking away your personal power," Partridge noted. "In relationships, you might react by trying to control and manipulate the other person which would result in conflict and bruised egos. This is an evolutionary process with karmic causes and implications. Compromise is needed as there are no yes or no answers, only gray areas."

But if you're an Aries, Gemini, Libra or Sagittarius, it's unlikely things in your life will go sideways because you'll have a level of clarity during the August 2019 full moon that other signs lack. Basically, if the full moon were an episode of Absentia, you would be the ever-intuitive badass Emily Byrne (Stana Katic) while other signs play the characters making misguided decisions because they don't have all of the information.

1. Aries, March 21 – April 19 Shutterstock Aries, while other signs are mired in episodic drama, your August 2019 full moon experience is going to be the exact opposite. According to Astrologer Susan Taylor on Astro Fame, the full moon is going to bring you so much joy and happiness (especially when it comes to your love life) you might make others nauseous with your enthusiasm.

2. Gemini, May 21 – June 20 Shutterstock Gemini, there won't be any twinning for you during the August 2019 full moon. Instead, both sides of your brain will be on the same page for once. Get ready for fun, friends, and lots of love. While you're always charismatic, your inner light will shine even brighter during the full moon. This means everyone is going to want to hang with you in hopes that some of your good energy will rub off on them. Be generous with your time and attention.

3. Libra, Sept. 23 – Oct. 22 Shutterstock Libra, your thoughtful and fair nature means you're always a go-to sign for advice. As other signs struggle to find their footing during the August 2019 full moon, you'll be sought out more than usual for your wisdom. If things in your life are going well, take some time to help others who are fumbling around in the dark find the light switch.