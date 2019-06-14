As you've probably noticed, the moon is appearing a little bigger each night, which means that the full moon is rapidly approaching. A full moon has its own meanings: it's generally a time when emotions are high for everyone, and when some sort of closure is taking place. But each full moon has a a slightly different meaning depending on which sign it's in — and every month, it will rise in a new sign. The June 2019 full moon is rising in Sagittarius, a zodiac sign that is known for being adventurous, energetic, and free-spirited. So what does it mean when a full moon is in Sagittarius? And, maybe more importantly, how is that going to affect you?

Like any other full moon, this one is going to be a bit of an emotional roller coaster... but maybe even more so. According to Astrology.com, things are going to be more emotional than usual because the full moon is conjunct its ruler Jupiter. Not only are you going to feel all the feels, but you'll also be expressing them. That could be good or bad: you don't want to say something you'll regret, but you also don't want to hold back completely. Just be cautious about what you say, especially knowing about this extra energy.

You may also feel more intuitive than usual during this full moon. Thanks to the enthusiasm of Sagittarius, we're on a search for the truth in everything — and we want to express that as well. According to Forever Conscious, the fiery energy from Sagittarius is going to give us the courage we need to be honest with ourselves and with others. It's also going to give us the confidence to face our truths head on, and move on from them.

lzf/ShutterStock

Bustle spoke to astrologer Lisa Stardust about what the full moon in Sagittarius means, who said that while we'll definitely feel that positive energy that comes from the Sag sign, it's not all sunshine and roses. "The full moon in Sagittarius, while it can bring optimism, is forcing us to let go of past trauma," says Stardust. "In order to evolve into the person of our dreams, we must use our innate wisdom and let go of situations that are low vibe, which will in return ignite the passion for us all to live fully on a higher energy." Basically, this is a time to really think about what we want to let go of before we move into the next lunar cycle, and the next stage of our life.

Remember: a full moon is always a time of release, and kind of a time of wrapping things up. It's the end of one lunar cycle and signifies the beginning of another one, so instead of thinking of this as a time to do something new, think of it as a time to step away from the things that haven't been serving you over the last few weeks or months. That allows you to wrap up what you started in the month's new moon phase, and move towards next month's new moon phase as well. And with the energy of Sagittarius behind you, this is definitely doable.