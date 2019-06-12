As crazy as it sounds, we are already nearly halfway through June, and for many of us, that means one thing: the June full moon is approaching, and a new kind of energy is going to fill the air. The June 2019 full moon will rise in Sagittarius on June 17, and it's going to bring with it a kind of clarity that will have us all thinking more than we usually do. That doesn't have to be a bad thing, though — in fact, the June full moon won't affect some zodiac signs as much as it'll affect others. Either way, it could be a push in the right direction.

According to Astrology King, this full moon can give you the patience to really think things through and focus on what you want and need, which could help you reach success in the long-term. This full moon could be the time you need to really work to make sure your goals and dreams come true... if you take on the energy in the right way.

If you don't, and you act too spontaneously and get a bit too optimistic, you could experience some disappointment or even embarrassment. So, this is not the time to move quickly. Instead, it's sort of a time to live in your own head and really focus on working things out the best way you can. You'll want to focus on connecting with yourself and really listening to your gut during this time.

But again, not all signs will feel things so intensely. Bustle spoke to astrologer Lisa Stardust about this full moon, and she explained, "This luminary will make us see situations in a higher minded and truthful light, even giving us time to connect with our innermost ideals and pursuits."

Stardust also filled us in on which zodiac signs will be the least affected by the June full moon. Take a look to see if your sign is one of them:

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Aries, you're going to find yourself facing some moral dilemmas, so just be careful about your decisions. Stardust shares, "your ethics may fall into question as you are torn between right and wrong. Stick to the higher path to avoid conflicts down the road."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Cancer, this could actually be a positive time for you, especially when it comes to your job. Stardust says, "a new work situation will make you feel freer and less stressed than before. Enjoy the lighter vibe at work!"

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Libra, you might experience some issues with others. Stardust says, "gossip may create tensions with others. But, you can control the situation by telling the truth or laughing it off." Try not to take things too seriously, and you should make it out okay.