By now, we all pretty much know the protocol for new moons, when it comes to astrology: it's a time to look forward to new beginnings and set intentions for the month ahead — but September's new moon is a bit different. September's new moon on Sept. 9 is opposite Neptune, which is currently in retrograde — and that's gonna shake things up for all zodiac signs in a surprising way. You'll want to know what it means when a new moon happens during Neptune retrograde, as this next new moon will have an unexpected effect on all of us. TBH, what better way to cruise into fall than with a change of pace and a little mystery to look forward to?

On Sunday, Sept. 9, the new moon will rise in the sky at 2:01 p.m. EST, opposite from Neptune which continues its Jun. 18 to Nov. 24 retrograde period. Without Neptune's opposition, September's new moon would hold pretty ideal conditions for positive growth and thoughtfulness. But Neptune's influence challenges things a bit. On and around Sept. 9, you might notice that you're not feeling as confident as you usually do. You're doubting yourself, you don't feel capable and you're generally just feeling discouraged from projects and endeavors that you were once really excited about. During this time, you'll be more susceptible to confusion and manipulation. If you're particularly sensitive to planetary movement, around the new moon, opportunists around you might notice that you're second guessing yourself, and they might try to take advantage of you during this time.

During this special time in the lunar cycle that you're supposed to be calmly and progressively reflecting on your work, life, and relationships and planning for the month ahead, you might find that you can't focus. You can't quiet your thoughts because you're stuck on the bits of gossip you've heard and the unshakable doubt that you've been feeling. That said, with Jupiter and Pluto stepping in only days after the new moon, you'll be back to your confident and capable self soon. Basically, you're going to need to fake it until you make it to ensure you don't start off the lunar cycle in a negative space.

You'll have to push aside the comments and the doubt and build yourself up for the new moon. You can't afford to let people take you down, you deserve to stand tall and stand up for yourself, as you've worked so hard to be where you are, a few days of silly doubt shouldn't have the power to ruin everything. Write down your intentions for the next month and flesh out all of your thoughts. As long as you stay honest and focused, you'll be able to make it through this new moon period unscathed. Without a proper peaceful time to reflect and regroup, you might feel like you're going into the month ill prepared, but according to Astrology King, September's positive astrologic offerings far outweigh the negatives. So you might trip during the new moon, but there will be lots of opportunities for you to get up and stand even taller than before in the following lunar phases of the month.

If you take on Neptune's challenges head on, you can turn the retrograde experience into a progressive one. When Neptune tries to make you doubt yourself, teach yourself to rise above the negativity and shine even brighter. When Neptune tries to derail you from your hard work, teach how yourself to commit to your job even more ferociously. The planetary movement can only take what we're willing to give up, so hold on to your qualities tightly, and remember that you don't need a new moon to get a clean slate. You can do that for yourself anytime.