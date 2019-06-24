Cue Natasha Bedingfield's "Unwritten." MTV’s The Hills is officially back for its highly-anticipated reboot after nine years off the air. The show will reunite fans with core stars such as Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Frankie Delgado, and Brody Jenner, as well as introduce newcomer and The O.C. star Mischa Barton for a new round of drama set against the backdrop of sunny Los Angeles. Notably absent from the lineup is our beloved LC, who won't be joining the reboot. Given the fact that she served as the series’ central character in the early aughts, fans are no doubt wondering… What exactly does Lauren Conrad think of The Hills: New Beginnings? While she won't be joining the reboot, the TV personality is reportedly still very much excited for her former co-stars.

At the show's red carpet event on Thursday, June 20, Entertainment Tonight caught up with the cast of New Beginnings to ask whether they spoke to Conrad prior to signing on for the reboot. According to Delgado, his former co-star possesses no hard feelings about the show. "She's a sweetheart. I think she wants what's best for us," he told ET. "I think she's that kind of person. She wishes me the best. I don't think she has anything against the show. She's moved on to bigger, better things."

Entertainment Tonight on YouTube

Port, a close friend of Conrad who interned at Teen Vogue with the star, echoed Delgado's sentiments. While she explained that she hasn't spoken to her former co-star since signing on for New Beginnings, a mutual friend revealed that Conrad is "still excited" for the series. "I didn't talk to her, but I talked to someone that knows her. I think that she was still really excited for us all to do it," Port told ET. "She's in such a different place in her life… Hopefully she'll watch and be entertained by it."

At the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2018, The Hills’ original castmembers — Patridge, Montag, Pratt, Delgado, Jason Wahler, Justin Bobby Brescia, and Stephanie Pratt — announced news of the reboot during the ceremony. Conrad, as well as her famed nemesis Kristin Cavallari, were not present at the ceremony, and it would be later announced that the two won’t be joining the reboot.

While Conrad has not publicly commented on her decision to opt out of New Beginnings, her absence shouldn't come as a huge surprise to fans. Since the show's 2010 finale, Conrad has since launched a fashion line with Kohl’s and written several books. In 2013, the designer and author then co-founded The Little Market, a home decor nonprofit "founded by women to empower women." And, in March of this year, Conrad announced the launch of her podcast Asking For a Friend, which focuses on "life, love, business and finding balance in it all.​" In short, Conrad is busy AF. Additionally, the star has had her hands full with a growing family. She welcomed her first child, Liam James, in 2017 with husband William Tell, whom she wed in 2014. In April, Conrad announced that she’s expecting her second child.

"It's been hard to keep this one to myself!" she wrote on Instagram. "Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year."

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on Monday, June 24 at 10 p.m. on MTV. Who knows? Perhaps Conrad will tune in with popcorn in tow, just like the rest of us.