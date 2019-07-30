“I’ve been traveling around North America since December 2016 alongside an 80-lb. Golden Retriever Service Dog, @alfrescodog, who is always with me. We both prefer trains most, but we’ve also used planes, buses, cars, subways, ferries, and high-speed gondolas. We’ve also visited Mexico for several months at a time (there is no Service Dog regulation outside of Mexico City, so he’s treated as a regular dog there).

When traveling with a big dog, you should consider that the most critical aspect is not what you do during your travel, but how you prepare before it even starts. The best dog to travel with is a tired dog. If you don’t have the time or the stamina, you can always hire a dog walker (or two, if your dog has a lot of energy) to tire them out entirely for three straight days before your trip. It also helps if you travel at night; ideally, you want your dog to be sleeping naturally. One of the most common mistakes is to let your dog associate traveling with unhappy outcomes. If your dog knows a car ride means a visit to the vet or the groomer, then any trip will feel stressful. You need to break that pattern. On the other hand, if your dog absolutely loves car rides and gets excited when they jump in the car, you might think they’ll do well on a long trip, but they won’t. If you want to practice, get your dog extremely tired BEFORE getting in the car. Then drive around for a while and return home. You want your dog to think riding a moving vehicle is boring. Because if it’s boring, then they might as well sleep through it. That’s the travel companion you want.

Assuming you’re allowed to take your dog, it’s common for many airplane or train companies to assign you a seat at the front, but you might want to reconsider. If you’re facing a wall, without another seat in front of you, your big dog will only have half the space available to go underneath and a little extra legroom won’t cut it. That means they’ll need to lie down horizontally, which will take up two seats. Whenever possible, use companies that do not assign seats. If passengers can sit anywhere they want, then other people will be able to choose if they’re comfortable sitting next to your dog.

The main reasons people don’t want to allow dogs inside places are aggression, dirtiness, and noise. And the bigger your dog is, the more these fears will grow. A few ideas: Make sure your dog looks groomed; carry dog wipes to clean their paws while you ask if your dog can go in; if you’ll depend on ride-sharing apps or cabs, it helps to bring a clean blanket where your dog can lie down; schedule your travels during the low seasons; alter your meal times, so you show up at restaurants when they’re empty; and, just like with any transportation, go inside once your dog is exhausted.

You will need a small backpack to take everything, including enough water and a collapsible bowl for your dog. Also, buy your dog a rain jacket, and always carry it around (you don’t want them to shake off water inside a bus or a restaurant). Teach your dog how to stand in line, too — for instance, while you’re waiting to go through Customs. And for all of us that travel with our dogs, please make sure you always leave a handsome tip and reward those businesses that allow dogs.”

The Bottom Line

Although traveling with a big dog may be more challenging than with a small one, based on the above, it’s very doable. And it’s also a win-win: Since dogs are a “man’s [or woman’s] best friend,” you get to travel and have them along for the ride (literally).