The usual reality of life is that you want to buy everything but don't have enough funds to really splurge. But when you've been killing it at work and saving up for a while, you'll sometimes run into the dilemma where you have extra money to spend but don't know what to spend it on. For these rare, but oh-so-beautiful occasions where you need a little shopping-inspo, you might want to take a creative route and consider what items you should buy this week, based on your zodiac sign.

If you're like me and astrology has taken over every decision of your life to the point where you base your breakfast off of what your horoscope recommends for the day, then this is just the list for you. Each zodiac sign comes along with its own unique personality traits that make up the likes and dislikes of its ascribed members. By paying close attention to these traits as well as the hottest products out this week, we've come up with a few products we think you'd love based on your zodiac sign. From lip kits to bed sets to everything in between, here are things that each zodiac sign should buy this week.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Boy Meets Girl Limitless 14"x36" Throw Pillow $24.99 $18.74 | Target Buy on Target Known for their intense self-determination and blinded optimism, Aries is the perfect pairing to this inspirational throw pillow. Whether for your bed or your couch, your positive and upbeat side will appreciate seeing this cute and uplifting message everyday around your home. Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick $20 | Fenty Beauty Buy on Fenty Beauty I mean, what else would you suggest for this fiery, Mars-ruled sign? Fenty Beauty's Poutsicle Juicy Stain Lipsticks were already a must-have but after the addition of the new shade Sun Snatched (Blazing Orange), they've been added to your ABSOLUTELY-must-have. This Juicy Stain Lipstick is the perfect go-to for the courageous and explosive Aries.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Alvarado Woven Cotton Chair Hammock $49.95 $29.93 | Wayfair Buy on Wayfair Taurus loves being around serene nature and getting the chance to relax and soak it all in. And with this cute and comfy hammock-style chair, you can get outside and get to relaxing. Read a book, take a nap, or do whatever it is you need to feel comfort — which we know you love. Blue Skies and Fluffy White Clouds $12.95 | Lush Buy on Lush Hand-in-hand with your need to relax comes your need to feel pampered, and with this Lush bubble bar, you'll get to pamper yourself, Taurus-style. Keeping true to your earth-y sign, this bubble bar is woody and grounding aromas that will help you relax and feel at ease. We know you're the type to roll up your sleeves and work hard, so this bath time will be well-earned.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Demi Orange Mid-Year Planner $28.99 | Papier Buy on Papier People think the Gemini twins have to do with being two-faced, but it's really more along the lines of doubling up because of all of its pursuits. You're the sign that likes to juggle everything and get it all done and with this planner packed with to-do lists, monthly goals, wish lists, and important dates, you'll get a little help. This planner is also perfect for you go-getter Geminis because it has 35 pages dedicated to notes and thoughts. And as one of the emotionally-expressive signs, this is a great place to vent. Compact Swivel Cheese Board with Knives $42 | Uncommon Goods Buy on Uncommon Goods Geminis can talk to anyone about anything, which is why they're often the hosts of dinner parties and get-togethers. This swiveling cheese board is the perfect addition to your next gathering, with compartments for cheese and crackers as well as cutlery. Plus with everything you've got going on, spinning a board is really the fastest way to get your cheese.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Fitted Pullover Hoodie $79.99 | Aros Buy on Aros The self-protective and comfort-loving Cancers will love Aros' hoodies for travelers. Built with an inflatable hood, Aros' hoodies are perfect for comfortable naps anywhere you go. Cancers love to create cozy, safe spaces for themselves and with this hoodie, they'll be able to do it anywhere. Red Velvet NYC DIY Baking Kit $45.75 | Cratejoy Buy on Cratejoy One of the most important things to Cancers is making themselves and others feel at home. Add the fact that Cancers rule the stomach, and you'll find that this monthly DIY baking kit is ideal. For $45.75 a month, you get all the ingredients and instructions for two desserts each time, making it just the right purchase for you homebodies.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Wall Display v2 $299.95 | DAKboard Buy on DAKboard For you perfectionist and hyper-detailed Virgos, the DAKboard wall display is a pricey but worth-it purchase (plus, you're the type to enjoy material things as long as they're logical). The DAKboard products allow you to have your calendar, photos, weather, and more all on a sleek and elegant display you can put up on your wall at home or at work. Cravings: Hungry for More by Chrissy Teigen $29.99 $18.25 | Amazon Buy on Amazon Meticulous and attuned to ingredients, Virgos will love Chrissy Teigen's second Cravings cookbook. With recipes for meals for almost every occasion and craving, this cookbook is a great way for Virgos to feel comfortable cooking and following exact instructions, but still getting to experiment with flavor. It's a win-win!

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Precision Brow Pencil $10 | NYX Professional Makeup Buy on NYX Cosmetics Libras are obsessed with symmetry which is why the NYX Precision Brow Pencil will become your new best friend. With a dual-ended tip that has both a flat tip and spoolie-brush, you'll be able to get perfect brows every time. The phrase, "sisters, not twins" will definitely not apply to you anymore (which you'll be thrilled about). Gold Facial Mask $21.95 | Majestic Pure Cosmeceuticals Buy on Majestic Pure Because Libra rules the skin and is obsessed with appearances, this luxurious face mask is the perfect way for this air sign to relax and feel as exquisite as possible. Plus, it makes for the perfect Instagram selfie to show others just how lavish you're living.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) VinniBag Inflatable Travel Bag $29.99 | Amazon Buy on Amazon Because you're a Sagittarius, you probably have "wanderlust" tattooed somewhere on your body (or at least on your mind). This is why this traveling-must should be on your shopping list. These inflatable bags are the perfect way to keep your toiletries or perfumes from spilling into your other luggage. Plus, these cute little bags meet all TSA and airline requirements! I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar Desk Sign $5.99 | The Paper Store Buy on The Paper Store The witty and blunt sign, Sagittarius is going to love this sign, because it encompasses everything they're about: humor, sarcasm, and being a know-it-all. You can use this is as fun prop for your desk at work to let your coworkers know that you know how to have a laugh (and that you're actually silently correcting their grammar).

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) HUDA BEAUTY Neon Obsessions Palette $29 | Sephora Buy on Sephora Free-spirited and eccentric, Aquarius will love HUDA BEAUTY's Neon Obsessions palette. The rebel in you will love playing with the vibrant and pigmented colors on the palette, even on ordinary days. Because you thrive on shock value, this palette will do just the trick. Tru BS-325LR Slow-Cookers $47.25 | Amazon Buy on Amazon You have big ideas and you like to discuss these big ideas, and what better way to do this than over a dinner party? This three-way-crockpot is the perfect addition to your dinner-party artillery as it creates a great way to keep your food warm as you serve your guests. Just remember to invite friends and family over occasionally, too.