President Donald Trump is once again threatening to close the U.S.-Mexico border. But what happens if the southern border actually was closed? While the president has failed to elaborate on how he'd go about closing the world's most frequently crossed international border, his sweeping threat could have serious consequences.

"We will be forced to close the Southern Border entirely if the Obstructionist Democrats do not give us the money to finish the Wall & also change the ridiculous immigration laws that our Country is saddled with," the president tweeted Friday. "Hard to believe there was a Congress & President who would approve!"

In a series of later tweets, the president went on to frame a closure of the country's southern border as "a profit making operation" that could benefit the U.S. economy. "The United States looses soooo much money on Trade with Mexico under NAFTA, over 75 Billion Dollars a year (not including Drug Money which would be many times that amount), that I would consider closing the Southern Border a 'profit making operation,'” he tweeted. "We build a Wall or close the Southern Border."

Trump argued that in closing the U.S.-Mexico border he'd "bring our car industry back into the United States where it belongs" and return the country to an era "before so many of our companies and jobs were so foolishly sent to Mexico."

More to come...