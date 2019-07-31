Unless you've been living under a rock these past 24 hours (or, you know, aren't an avid member of Bachelor Nation), then you know that Hannah ended up breaking off her engagement to Jed. But prior to all their post-show drama, Hannah was rocking a gorgeous looking diamond on her left hand. Now that they're no longer together, what happens to Hannah's engagement ring from Jed? Let's just say that the Bachelorette was forced to say goodbye to more than just their relationship at the end of the night.

When it came time to selecting the perfect ring before the final rose ceremony of the season, both Jed and Tyler met with Neil Lane, who has long been associated with the Bachelor franchise. While Tyler opted for more of a square-cut option, Jed gravitated toward the 3-carat oval-cut diamond, which, according to The Daily Mail, is estimated to cost roughly around $80,000. But alas, despite it's undeniable beauty and classic elegance, the ring was not meant to live on Hannah's finger for long.

In the finale, fans watched as Hannah confronted Jed about his ex-girlfriend's allegations that he was still in a relationship when he joined the show. She decided that a relationship built around lies and deceit would never work, and called off the engagement and set the ring on the table. But where did that ring disappear to once it left Hannah's finger?

While discussing the ring selecting process for both Jed and Tyler with People, Lane admitted that he personally has no idea what happens to his precious pieces of jewelry once they leave his possession. “I did my part and created a ring that was meant to change lives forever and symbolize a loving union forever,” he told the outlet. “Once they pick out the ring, it’s not mine anymore no matter what happens — at that point I can only hope it brings the couple happiness.”

Unfortunately, that didn't turn out to be the case for Jed and Hannah. But if the ring doesn't get returned to Lane, then where does it go? Lane donates the rings to ABC, which means none of the contestants actually have to pay for the rings themselves. However, if things don't end up working out for the couple, the diamond isn't just up for grabs. According to Jesse Csincsak, who got engaged to DeAnna Pappas on The Bachelorette back in 2008, "In the contract, it says if you are not together for two years after the final day of the show airing, you have to give them the ring back."

But who does it go back to, exactly? That part remains somewhat unclear. One could assume that ABC gets to keep it on-hand, in exchange for all the free promotion Lane's merchandise receives from the show. Then again, it seems more probable that the rings would go back to Lane, even if he himself isn't aware of it. "He just doesn’t even know it," Chris Harrison stated in a 2016 interview with Us Weekly, speaking of the famous jeweler and the diamonds he provides the franchise. "There’s some rule, after a certain number of years, you get to keep it anyway. But after months … it goes back."

Regardless, the ring's fate was probably never high on Hannah's list of priorities and losing it is a small price to pay if it means she can find true happiness with someone else down the road.