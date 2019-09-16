Swifties, did you hear the good news? Taylor Swift is returning to The Voice for Season 17. The NBC singing competition made the announcement on Monday. Once again, Swift is joining the show as a "mega mentor," a role she first took on in 2014's Season 7, per The Hollywood Reporter. Swift isn't your typical mentor, but is considered "mega." So, what is a mega mentor? Once you hear the definition, it actually makes sense and is fitting for the Lover artist.

In a lighthearted promo revealing Swift's return to The Voice, coaches John Legend and Blake Shelton are seen sitting on set discussing who the next mega mentor could possibly be. "I don't know who it is. I know it's supposed to be a big star," Shelton says in the video. "Yeah, I think the person is like one of the most successful people in music, but, yeah," Legend adds, before Shelton jokes that it couldn't be him because he's already a coach. Then, Swift walks out of a trailer behind them and it eventually dawns on them that it's her.

As a mega mentor, Swift has once again found herself in a crucial role. Typically, each coach has only one mentor assisting their team of contestants. This season, Normani is working with Kelly Clarkson, Will.i.am is with Gwen Stefani, Usher is joining Legend's team, and Darius Rucker will work with fellow country singer Shelton. But, for Swift, what makes her "mega" is that in addition to all of the other famous mentors appearing throughout the season, she will help out all four coaches and each contestant prepare for the Knockout Rounds, which air in late October.

When she first became a mega mentor in Season 7, Swift opened up about her role in an interview with Extra. At the time, she said that she liked to give contestants "very specific tips" and being "very direct with them." The "You Need to Calm Down" singer also told Extra, "I like to tell them what they're good at and what they should keep and what they should change, alter, you know. I think it helps them to tell them things that are detailed." She continued, "These are lessons I've learned over the last 10 years on tour, but I learned them in front of huge crowds, on TV, on award shows."

After Season 7, Swift appeared on The Voice again during Season 16's finale with Panic! at the Disco's Brendan Urie. However, she didn't serve as a mega mentor, but only performed her song "ME!"

It's unclear if Swift's Season 7 strategy will be the samen now in Season 17. Whatever the case, there's no doubt she'll give the contestants not just honest advice, but the best tips she can in order to benefit their Voice journey. Based on the above video of Swift from 2014, the 29-year-old will also have fun with the coaches and the contestants. Swift coming back to The Voice is major, not only for her fans, but for those competing. It doesn't get better than getting help from someone as huge as T. Swift.