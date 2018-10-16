Looking for a little time out of your mind? Then you're definitely going to want to know what astral projection is. You've probably heard the term in passing before, and know it to be the idea of meditating to the point of leaving your body — which sounds kind of supernatural. But, turns out, it's a lot more than that: According to online-learning platform Udemy, which offers an astral projection course, astral projection is an "out-of-body experience (OBE) during which the astral body leaves the physical body and travels to the astral plane." If you're anything like me, you're probably feeling like there's not even one part of that description that makes full sense. But don't worry: We're going to learn all about it together.

Alright, so basically, the concept of astral projection hinges on the belief that there is something called an "astral plane," and that it is one of the seven planes of being, and humans generally live on the material plane. It's no secret that modern society has us living in a material world, so a little vacay to another plane actually sounds pretty appealing. The mythicized "astral plane" is considered to be the home of not only souls finding their way to their their next life or final resting place, but also angels and spirits that are more than human. It's very rooted in new age spirituality and mythology.

Spirit Science on YouTube

But, before you write it off for being too supernatural, consider this: According to Anima Mundi Herbals on its blog, "Astral projection [is] basically just conscious sleep, aka lucid dreaming. When you start to fall asleep, but wake up right before it happens, you can literally feel your soul coming back into body. That is why you sometimes feel like you’re falling. The 'head exploding sensation' (as some people describe it), is the first step to starting an astral projection."

During this lucid dream, the goal is to transcend your physical being, mentally. Your soul doesn't actually leave your body — that's physically impossible, of course — it's just something people say as a way to describe astral projection easily.

This whole soul-leaving-the-body theory is also explored in a paper published in the Frontiers of Human Neuroscience. Researchers observed a subject's brain using an MRI while she claimed to be in a state of astral projection, and they were able to identify which parts of the brain were active during her journey. This makes a good case that astral projection is all happening in your head versus your soul, which is really just an essence of your emotional being.

Koi Fresco *Vishuddha Das* on YouTube

If you want to give it try, prepare to put yourself into a deeply meditative trance to reach a hypnotic state. You'll do this while lying down to create an extreme state of mind and body relaxation. Anima Mundi Herbals has five techniques on its blog that you can try to reach your hypnotic state. because what works for one person might not work for another.

Keep in mind that it's important to do your research before you attempt astral projection. Make sure you have a clear and pure intention as astral projection is the law of attraction for the soul, which means that whatever you reflect will come back to you during your soul journey. Safe travels my soul travelers, and may the astral odds be ever in your favor.