Ben Zorn didn't find love on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Bachelorette season in 2015, and he was passed over to be the next Bachelor in favor of another Ben from Kaitlyn's season — Ben Higgins. But after The Bachelorette, Ben Zorn found love outside of Bachelor Nation.

Following his stint on The Bachelorette, Ben hit the beach for Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 in the summer of 2017. However, he didn't find a connection there either, and left after three weeks to be with his dog. "I'm not here to waste my time. I have a dog back home that I miss very much," he said. "I've had an absolute blast, but there's more love that I have for my dog, Zeus, than there is potential left here at Paradise."

Shortly after leaving BiP, Ben reunited with his dog and found romance — with another dog lover. According to Fansided, Ben started dating Stacy Santilena in the fall of 2017. She bonded with his Rottweiler Zeus while Ben bonded with her little dog Lucy, and the dogs became besties too. Now the two pups share an adorable Instagram account called Zeus_and_Luce.

Ben and Stacy's relationship was actually a long time in the making: though they started dating in 2017, they'd been friends since 2015, having met right after he was eliminated from Kaitlyn's season. ThBen celebrated their five-year "freniversary" in May. They got engaged in August 2019 after two years of dating. "[Stacy] you are my best friend and I'm so lucky I get to call you mine!" Ben wrote alongside an Instagram photo from the proposal. "I couldn't be more excited to spend my future with you! Let the wedding planning begin!"

And the wedding planning did begin pretty soon after that. In January, Ben revealed on Instagram that they planned to get married at California's Pepper Tree Ranch.

"Had an amazing (wedding planning) weekend with this one," Ben wrote. "Favorite part of wedding planning so far...food tasting! ... Also, got another chance to walk the grounds of our beautiful venue @peppertreeslo we are both so in love with everything about the venue and can't wait to share it with all of our friends and family!"

There's no word yet on when the couple will walk down the aisle, but with 2020 turning out be a pretty messy year, 2021 seems like a safe bet. In the meantime, Ben's been working on his fitness business Zorn Fitness, which offers workout and nutrition plans to help his clients reach their fitness goals. While everyone's been staying home, he's been posting at-home workouts incorporating equipment people likely already have on hand.

Between working, running his dog's Instagram account, and wedding planning, Ben Z.'s been pretty busy since the last time he was on TV. Being on The Bachelor may not have worked out for him, but he seems to be doing just fine nonetheless.