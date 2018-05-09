An attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels made quite an explosive allegation on Tuesday. The attorney, Michael Avenatti, alleges Donald Trump's personal lawyer received $500,000 from Columbus Nova, an American company reportedly controlled by a Russian oligarch, and then used some of that money to pay off Daniels. However, multiple people from Columbus Nova rejected the claim that billionaire Viktor Vekselberg exercised any control over the company. It's also unclear whether Trump and Vekselberg personally know each other. Bustle has reached out to Columbus Nova for comment.

Earlier this year, Vekselberg was banned from traveling to the United States after being placed on a list of individuals sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury, NBC News reported. According to Forbes, Vekselberg was targeted by sanctions along with other "Russian oligarchs and elites" in order to penalize Russia for the occupation of Crimea, as well as for its alleged efforts “to subvert Western democracies."

Vekselberg also reportedly was questioned by agents working for special counsel Robert Mueller, although he hasn't been accused of wrongdoing in connection to potential Russian interference in the U.S. election. However, CNN reported that federal investigators interrogated Vekselberg on his business relationship with Michael Cohen, Trump's personal lawyer — and Columbus Nova's role in that relationship is now under heavy scrutiny.

Columbus Nova has insisted that the New York-based company is exclusively run by Americans, but investigators have noted that Andrew Intrater, who is American and Columbus Nova's CEO, is Vekselberg's cousin, as CNN reported. Federal agents have also questioned Intrater, largely due to his generous contributions to Trump's presidential campaign.

Moreover, The New York Times reported that Columbus Nova's biggest client is a company controlled by Vekselberg. According to the Times, a lawyer for Columbus Nova said in a statement that the $500,000 payment to Cohen — which was made via a shell company — was a consulting fee that was unrelated to Vekselberg.

