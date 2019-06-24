Hannah's Bachelorette season started with a whopping 30 contestants, so it makes sense that not every guy has had a chance to shine in the spotlight. But after five episodes of Dylan attending all the group dates, fans are ready to get to know this contestant as more than just a background player, beginning with what Dylan has been doing after The Bachelorette. Filming for the show began in March and ended a couple of months later, in time for the show to begin airing in May. Since then, Dylan's been busy gently mocking himself on TV. You know, as one does.

While most reality show contestants prefer Instagram as their social media site of choice, Dylan has a much more active presence on Twitter. He's only posted eight photos on Instagram since returning from Bachelorette filming, but he's been known to live tweet Bachelorette episodes and also just share all his random thoughts almost daily on Twitter.

Since Dylan's ABC bio lists him as a tech entrepreneur (FWIW, he started an app), he clearly knows what he's doing with his social media presence. And what he's doing is having fun — at his expense mostly — which makes him all the more charming. We stan a contestant who can laugh at themselves and the absurdity of going on a reality show to find love in a handful of weeks.

He Tweeted That His Mom Is A Garrett Fan

Thanks mom.

He's Having A Strange-Colored Blazer Fashion Competition With Tyler C.

Tyler C. is known for his salmon blazer (which Dylan actually wore during an episode too), and now Dylan's got the mustard blazer. It's a look.

He Uses Gifs Of Himself

This whole look is a mood.

His DMs Are Filled With Spoilers

Hey, random woman, this is not cool.

So He Begged GoT Fans To Hold Off

Don't spoil shows for anyone, thanks.

But He Still Tries To Answer All His DMs

He may have been scorned by a spoiler or two, but Dylan is keeping it friendly and answering the people who send messages his way.

He Can Get Serious On Instagram

While Dylan has fun on Twitter, he got deep on Instagram about being afraid on the Mr. Right group date, for which he had to wear underwear onstage. "In all seriousness: this was one of the most terrifying moments of my life," he wrote in the caption. "Putting yourself out there in more ways than one can be frightening, but it's all about just going for it. I see you Hannah and thank you for always pushing me out of my comfort zone."

He Celebrated Mother's Day With Some Roses

"This weekend it was my turn to give out the roses," he captioned this photo. "Happy belated Mother's Day to the most important woman in my life. I couldn’t have asked for a better role model. So glad I was able to spend the weekend celebrating with you."

She may like Garrett on the show, but Dylan is still his mom's number one fan (and his dad's too!). His ABC bio says he even has a tattoo to honor his parents. It's a "heart with roses on his chest."

Bachelorette fans haven't gotten to see Dylan much on the show, which doesn't really bode well for him going far. If he was a finale contestant, he'd have way more screen time. But hey, at least fans can follow along with his hilarious live tweeting and maybe hope to see him/learn more about him on Bachelor in Paradise? The cast list is just begging for a self-aware, hilarious live-tweeter to join.