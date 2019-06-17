Summer time is upon us, which means it's time for a new season of Bachelor In Paradise. Or, it will be after Hannah B's season of The Bachelorette wraps up towards the end of July. But fans who can't wait for the beachside dating drama will be happy to know that the Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 cast has been announced, at least partially. On Monday, June 17, Good Morning America revealed the first round of BiP cast members, and let's just say fans of Hannah's Bachelorette journey and Colton's Bachelor days are going to be very pleased.

There are more than a few fan favorites bound to join the new season of Paradise, including one of the breakout stars from the recent season of The Bachelor, Demi Burnett, and the three-named wonder himself, John Paul Jones. Additionally, contestants from previous seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are joining in on the fun too. Blake Horstmann, who was the runner-up on Becca Kufrin's season of ABC staple, and Bibiana Julian, from Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season, are also set to take to BiP.

Of course, GMA only revealed the first seven contestants set to head to Mexico. As always, there will definitely be many more familiar faces who are game to find love on another season of the summer series. But, until those other names are announced, take a look at the the confirmed personalities heading down to Paradise.

Demi Burnett

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Demi became a breakout star of Colton's Bachelor season thanks to her brazen personality and unabashed love of in-mansion drama. Though she certainly rubbed some people the wrong way, most notably butting heads with fellow contestant Courtney, and even going so far as to antagonize her at the "Women's Tell All." And yet, thanks to her spunky charm, she's become a fan favorite, making her the perfect fit for Paradise.

John Paul Jones

ABC/Craig Sjodin

If you, like many other fans out there, were disappointed to see that John Paul Jones was booted recently on The Bachelorette, rest assured that the contestant will be bringing his charm to Paradise in the upcoming season. So, get ready to watch the chicken nugget connoisseur back in action.

Tayshia Adams

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Tayshia Adams made it all the way to the end of Colton's season of The Bachelor, but, unfortunately, did not receive his final rose. On the bright side, Tayshia now is going to get a second chance to find love on BiP where there will surely be a few suitors who are interested in the fun-loving California girl.

Cam Ayala

Attention, Bachelor Nation, you're about to be seeing a lot more of Cam Ayala, the outspoken contestant from Hannah's season. You'll have to tune in on Aug. 5 to see if his air-tight "ABC" strategy (aka "always be Cam") will work out for him this time around.

More to come...