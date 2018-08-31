There's only one true winner at the end of Big Brother, but sometimes houseguests manage to make little victories of their own happen. For Faysal, that little victory was the opportunity to tell a national audience that he has an app on live television immediately before being voted out of the Big Brother house. He may not have won the half million dollar grand prize, but Faysal has gotten more exposure for his app than he could have ever hoped for prior to Big Brother. For those wondering what Faysal's app is, the former football player has dedicated his time into crafting the "Fessy Fitness" app, available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

While the Fessy Fitness app bears the name of one-time American Nina Warrior competitor and former tight end for the Chattanooga Mocs football team Faysal Shafaat, the app isn't actually centered around Faysal. The app itself is a social app that claims that "keeping up with your friends at the local gym has never been easier. Expand beyond your normal channels and socialize with those that visit your same gym using the Fessy App." Users can post pictures of their gym visits and communicate with other users at their favorite gyms through the app. The app itself is relatively harmless, but frustrated Big Brother viewers have been taking to the reviews section of the app store to leave some negative criticism of Faysal.

At the time of this writing, Faysal's app is currently at a 4.3 on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play store, shows some negative comments rating the app with one star for reasons related to his time on Big Brother. While negative, trollish feedback seems to be hurting his score, the reviews are also filled with fans of Big Brother who are supporting Fessy's programming endeavors.

The negative reviews of the app based on Faysal's Big Brother choices are unfair, but there's no denying that the app itself is fairly amateurish. No one would mistake it for being on the same level as popular fitness apps like MyFitnessPal or C25K, but it's not fair to expect Faysal's first app to be on the same level as apps that have hundreds of dollars of funding. The app seems to be a genuine effort on Faysal's part, and who wouldn't take his last few minutes of live television relevancy to promote a product that carries their own name?

Is Faysal's app going to bring together gym communities and rise in popularity to become the new social networking app that everyone talks about? Probably not. Does his app deserve to get negative reviews just because he evicted Scotty? No. Is it kind of funny that he used his final eviction speech to ask people to download his app? Absolutely. Even though Faysal lost out on the opportunity to win half a million dollars, he won free advertising on one of the most popular television shows on one of America's most popular networks, which is a prize in and of itself.