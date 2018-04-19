Back in January 2018, Krispy Kreme put the fate of their newest doughnut flavor into the hands of fans. If you know what Krispy Kreme's Lemon Glaze Doughnut is, it's probably because you voted for it. For a week, the national doughnut chain ran a poll that allowed doughnut lovers to vote between four different glazes for one winner that would ultimately be served in stores: blueberry, caramel, lemon, and maple. The winning flavor would be set to sell for one week in the spring — and that week is now here, in April 2018. Over two million people voted, and one flavor came out as victor: The Lemon Glazed Doughnut.

From April 23 to April 29, Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be selling the lemon glazed fan favorite — likely to long lines of lemon-crazed diners. But mobilizing engagement between fans and food chains through the use of flavor polls is not a new tactic: Brands like M&M, PepsiCo, FritoLay, Auntie Anne, Bowery Bagels, Haribo, and Dum Dums have all placed interacted with their followers, allowing them to vote on the next flavor. This kind of marketing is not only fun, but effective. When a company introduces a new flavor, there's a risk involved; will fans of the chain like it? But when the company engages with its community of diners and lets them choose the next flavor, they know it will be well received. They know there are hungry fans waiting to line up and get a taste of the flavor they voted for. It makes the concept of eating at a chain restaurant feel surprisingly personal in an otherwise corporate world.

Krispy Kreme

And while Krispy Kreme definitely has an evolving and expanding menu — one that's partnered with other brands like Chips Ahoy, Oreo's, Nutter Butter, Reese's, Jelly Belly, Hershey, Nutella and more — their glazed doughnuts typically stay pretty classic. There's the original glaze, chocolate glaze, and the maple glaze. The new addition of the lemon glaze, though only available for a limited time, might totally rival the original glaze that we all know and love. A bit of zesty lemon could be the perfect upgrade for people who were already satisfied with the original, and the perfect remedy for people who felt that the original was just a bit too sweet.

Personally, I think lemon is the best glazed doughnut flavor option. It adds just the perfect amount of sour and tartness to a pastry, and brightens it up. Sometimes a mouth full of something sugary can feel heavy, but a hint of lemon can really lighten things up. And let's be honest, when you go to Krispy Kreme, you're not getting one doughnut. You're getting a few, so you want to be able to keep your stamina up! A zingy, zippy lemon doughnut is the perfect one to get your morning started, or your doughnut-eating marathon started, whatever you're into. Blueberry would have been too boring, caramel would have been just a bit too sweet, and we've all already had the maple-glazed doughnut!

So make sure you get to Krispy Kreme next week, as it's going to be your only change to get your paws on some lemon-glazed goodness. Who knows — maybe if we all show up by the masses to purchase this limited-time sweet treat, Krispy Kreme will see how much we all love it, and keep it around a little longer! Of course, this is only me wishing and hoping, but hey — a girl can dream of doughnuts, can't she?

Krispy Kreme's Lemon-Glazed Doughnut will be available in stores across the U.S. until Apr. 29.