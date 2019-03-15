Spoilers ahead for Queer Eye Season 3. Those mini-recaps the Fab Five watch after making over each hero are a nice way to end the episode, but inevitably, viewers want to see more. It's hard not to fall in love with every person on the show and want to know exactly what they've been up to since filming. However, anyone hoping to see what Rob from Queer Eye Season 3 is doing now may find themselves out of luck, as he appears to be keeping to himself — or at least offline.

When the Fab Five rolled up to Rob's home in Olathe, Kansas, it was clear he didn't need to completely overhaul his life, but could use a bit of a boost. His wife, Allison, sadly passed away in January 2016 — a year after she was diagnosed with breast cancer — and rather than taking time to grieve, he had to jump right into raising his two sons as a single father. In order to help give Rob a fresh start, the Fab Five helped Rob move into a new house — once again, Bobby did some pretty heavy lifting with this makeover — so that Rob and his sons could learn to move forward while still honoring Allison's memory.

But while Rob embraced being in the public eye by going on one of TV's biggest reality shows, it seems like, post-filming, he's more interested in a quiet life. Without any sort of easily searchable Instagram or Twitter account, Rob's only means of social media interaction is Facebook, and his only public post from 2019 simply announces that he's taken a new job at the Plaza III Steakhouse in Overland Park, Kansas. Antoni may know how to whip up a nice avocado shake or avocado toast or other avocado-based meal, but it appears Rob is already adept at the art of grilling a nice steak, or at least working at an establishment that values a nice one.

That being said,Queer Eye seemed to be a positive influence in Rob's life, and one he's hopefully held onto after suffering another loss: according to the National Obituary Registry, Rob's father William died in January 2018. Rob hasn't had an easy few years by any means, but it seems like the Fab Five have passed on enough techniques and tips that no matter what obstacles he faces, he'll have tools to help him feel good about himself.

