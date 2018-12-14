What Is Target's 30% Off Weekend Holiday Sale? The Deal Includes $12 Hoodies & $20 Dresses
If you are seriously lagging on your holiday shopping and your budget is beyond tight, here's the solution to all of your problems. Target is bringing back its beloved Weekend Deals, which is a Saturday and Sunday sale series. The deals return just in time to help you finish your seasonal shopping, in case you planned on doing a Target run, or are long overdue for a Target haul. Because let's face it — who doesn't run into to Target to grab three things yet walks out with five bags full of stuff?
On Saturday, Dec. 15, Target is offering a whopping 30 percent off women's boots and apparel (generally sizes XS to XXL). The deal applies to purchases made in stores and online. You can also shop via the Target app. There are no coupons or discount codes required to receive the deals. The savings are automatically tabulated at checkout.
Target also promises that even more items will be marked down, including things that never, ever go on sale.
Could this be any easier? 'Tis the season for savings.
According to the press materials received by Bustle, twice as many Target guests shop on the weekends as opposed to weekdays. Therefore, the retail behemoth resurrected the Weekend Deals to best serve customers.
The Weekend Deals are actually back throughout the holiday season. Details about each week's forthcoming Weekend Deals will be unveiled on Wednesdays on A Bullseye View. So check back often on Hump Day.
The Weekend Deals were originally launched last year and offered incredible discounts on items that guests are seeking out most during this time of year — you know, stuff like holiday gifts, home decor, and products for festive, family 'n' friend gatherings.
This weekend, you can scoop up the cutest boots, booties, and clothing. There are some exclusions, though. Socks, underwear, bras, sleepwear, swim, jewelry, accessories, handbags, and Fan Central are not eligible for this Saturday's 30 percent markdown.
Here are some key items to shop — for yourself or your secret Santa.
1. Sneaker Boots
Universal Thread Kamari Seasonal Sneaker Boots
It's a sneaker and a boot. These shoes are fashionable, functional, and less than $25 with the Weekend Deal.
2. Glossy Boots
Who What Wear Leight Patent Slouch Boot
Sexy, slouchy, and shiny stilettos in a burgundy hue for just $35? These aren't a deal. They are a steal.
3. Knee Highs
Universal Thread Sara Heeled Leather Boots
A pair of black boots is always sexy. This pair will keep your stems warm and stylish through the brutal winter.
4. Ankle Booties
Universal Thread Reagen Heeled Leather Ankle Bootie
Who says you can't wear white after Labor Day? These snazzy and gloriously retro ankle booties in crisp white will look amazing with an all-black outfit. And they are less than $45 with the Weekend Deal.
5. Hoodie Tunic
An oversized, comfy hoodie x tunic is a fall and winter essential and an excellent layering piece for your closet. It's also a thoughtful gift.
6. Cropped Hoodie
Why not grab this army green, cropped hoodie for a loved one? It's less than 13 bucks.
7. Party Dress
Xhilaration Long Sleeve Neck Ruffle Dress
With all the festive fetes on your calendar this season, you need a pretty party dress like this. It's less than $20 and can be worn season after season. Add opaque tights in winter or go bare-legged — OK, add some shimmer lotion — in the spring.
8. Slip Dress
Xhiliration Strappy Lace Top Velvet Dress
The '90s remain in style RN and this slip dress gives off pure '90s vibes. It's an excellent gifting choice at under $18.
9. Skinnies
Denizen From Levi's Skinny Jeans Bombshell
A $20 pair of skinny jeans is life. Any self-respecting closet has at least 2-3 pairs. Why not add another on the Weekend Deal?
That's just a sampling of what's on sale as part of Target's Weekend Deal, which offers an incredibly satisfying 30 percent off select women's shoes and clothes. There are hundreds of other options to choose from.
You can build a new wardrobe for yourself, refresh your closet, or check a lot of people off your holiday shopping list, thanks to this sale.
The Target Weekend Deals are the greatest thing to happen to your life and your wallet this holiday season.
Happy shopping. Here's a bonus tip, which you can take or leave. Don't spend too, too much on this weekend's Weekend Deal. There's another right around the corner and set for next weekend. So save some funds and do it all over again in a few days.