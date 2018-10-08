Happy birthday to Tarte Cosmetics. The brand is turning 18 and is celebrating by gifting its fans and customers with cool offers and deep discounts all week long. Tarte's birthday sale offers surprises for shoppers. The details of these daily deals have been dropping at midnight via the brand's socials and its website. The bday surprises run for 24 hours. So far, they've been "can't miss."

The surprise steal for Monday, Oct. 8 is a full-sized version of any of the brand's mascaras for just $10. No, that's not a typo. All you have to do is enter the code "LASHES" upon checking out. Since the regular price for most of the mascaras is usually $23, you are getting them for more than half off. That is certainly reason to celebrate. It's Tarte's birthday and they're gifting you with a whole lot of awesome.

You could choose the Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 mascara, which does everything and comes in a glittery purple package. Or you could try the Tarteist Lash Paint mascara. There are lots of options and you have until midnight to grab a lash-loving formula of your choice.

If your makeup bag is fully stocked on mascara ATM, there's always tomorrow's deal. It is expected to go live when tonite fades into tomorrow.

There was already a freebie for Sunday, Oct. 7. So the Mascara Monday deal is the second of seven surprises.

The simple math is this — there are five more Tarte surprise sales in your future. Therefore, it's going to be a very good week for both your wallet and your makeup bag.

The fine print is as follows. The sale is only valid at the Tarte site and cannot be combined with any additional offers or promos.

The sale is only applicable to in-stock items and rain checks are not an option. Previous purchases don't count, either. The offer is not valid for cash for credit and can be changed at any time.

While today is all about lashes, who knows what tomorrow will bring? Perhaps it will be one of the brand's much-loved eyeshadow palettes, like the one pictured above?

Maybe the Shape Tape concealer will be featured as part of the birthday festivities? It's one of Tarte's cornerstone, hero products. Therefore, it would make total sense for the brand to include it as part of the celebrations.

Tarte has loads of lippies in its product assortment. There's a distinct possibility that something lip-related will factor into the birthday sale. These water-based glosses are pretty rad.

Tarte tools are also incredibly awesome. Those very well may be offered on deal.

Amazonian Clay is also a core Tarte ingredient — it's featured in these blushes. So that's also an option. There are several more days of sales and surprises in your future. Consider the products above wishful thinking.

Here's the fine print for today's sale culled from the Tarte site for reference, as well.

Happy birthday Tarte Cosmetics. Your loyal legion of customers and fans thank you for including them in the celebration. Bring on the Tuesday Tarte Birthday Sale surprise. But first — mascara!