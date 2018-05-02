Hold on to your makeup brushes, beauty fans, because one of the biggest brands in cosmetics is about to give you a deal that you won't be able to resist. Tarte's Custom Kit 24 hour sale is heading your way again, and if you missed it last time, you'll definitely want to cash in now. Why? The brand is giving you full size products in your very own personalized kit for a discount that you'll have to see on the website to believe.

In case you don't remember, this isn't the first time that Tarte has given their customers and fans the chance to create their very own kit with seven of some the brand's most iconic products. Back in November, the brand launched the same sale, and apparently, it was such a big hit that they're willing to give fans a stunning discount yet again. There is, however, a caveat to this sale. It's over super fast.

According to a press release from the brand, the Custom Kit Sale will only last for 24 hours. That means you need to get in and get out with goods quickly. The sale is set to start tomorrow, May 3 at 7am ET, so there's still time to prepare, but why exactly is a custom kit such a bit deal? It's because of the discount.

The kit comes totally stocked with Tarte's most iconic products, and the biggest draw is probably that these aren't minis. Oh no, Tarte went in on this deal and is giving fan full sized goodies. How good is that price wise, though? Well, depending on what you choose, your kit could be worth a whopping $208, but you'll get everything inside, no matter what choices you make, for only $63. Given that a foundation and mascara combo could cost you more than the entire custom kit itself, you should probably go ahead and pull out your credit card because you're totally stoked now, right?

According to the brand, you'll be able to choose from over 200 options when it comes to getting the perfect Tarte kit, but no matter what, the retail value will only be $63 (and it comes with a super cute makeup bag to boot). So what choices do you have?

The brand hasn't revealed all the specific products that you'll be able to choose from, but they did give a sneak peek citing their Amazonian Clay Foundation, Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara, Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint, their cheek products, and the Maracuja Creaseless Concealer just to name a few.

If you were wondering if the famous Tarte Shape Tape would be part of the deal, that hasn't been revealed either. However, given its status as a cult favorite beauty product in all of makeup land, there's a good chance the brand could surprise its fans and give them a rare deal on Shape Tape.

While news of sale hasn't quite hit social media yet, one Tarte fans seems to have caught wind of the announcement early, and honestly, their reaction is so relatable.

Like many makeup addicts, commitments to spending less money on makeup come often (after all, rent has to be paid), but with this genius of a deal, it's kind of hard not to go back on your promise to yourself. Once you have all seven of those products in your hand, though you'll probably feel totally fine about it.

If you're a fan of Tarte Cosmetics, their Custom Kit Sale is back, and you'll definitely want to set your alarms for this one. The event begins at 7am ET tomorrow, May 2. Clearly, it's a glorious time to be a beauty junkie.