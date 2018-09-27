Fall beauty isn't solely about new product launches, richer colors, and fuller coverage, which coincide with the dip in temperatures. It's not just an onslaught of holiday collections, which usually start lining shelves in early October, if not sooner. Killer fall beauty sales happen daily. Kylie Cosmetics is having a concealer sale right now and the brand is practically giving away the fan fave product.

The Kylie Cosmetics Concealer sale offers two tubes for a total of $30. Since the Skin Concealers are normally $20 a piece, the math shakes out to saving $10. It's also like "buy one, get one half off" or 25 percent off each tube.

There are 30 Kylie Cosmetics Skin Concealers, which is a decent selection but is not as inclusive as it could be. It would be awesome if Kylie Jenner develops even more shades and extends the assortment to 40 hues in order to reach an even wider sect of shoppers searching for their shade. Here's hoping.

If you have been using the Kylie Cosmetics Skin Concealers since they launched and have managed to find a beloved tone in the suite of shades, you can stock up on an extra tube. If you've really been wanting to try this formula but have yet to take the plunge, this sale might be the exact encouragement you need to take the leap and make a purchase.

You can also try combining two different colors and tones — using one for correction and the other for contouring, sculpting, or for adding depth and dimension. The product can multi-task and give you more bang for your buck.

Courtesy of Kylie Cosmetics

You could also do what so many of us do when it comes to concealers. A lot of people have to combine two shades in order to achieve something that's close to their natural skin color. Personally, I rarely, if ever, find a concealer that is my exact match — even in super inclusive ranges. I often have to mix and match. Yes, it costs more. But it's something I have learned to deal with, since my undertones can pull both ways. This sale certainly fits this methodology. There is also a certain creativity that goes along with customizing my own shade, too. I've recently stared using EcoTools Custom Match Duo brushes and pan to better blend my shades.

EcoTools Custom Match Duo $14.99 The easy-to-clean set provides an essential assist when customizing your face products. It features the vegan brush brand's Classic Foundation Brush, the Base Buffer Brush, and the Mix and Cleanse Palette. It's makeup alchemy and sorcery at your service. Buy Now

The Kylie Cosmetics Skin Concealer 2 for $30 sale is active right now on the brand's site, which is its main sales platform. The sales runs through Friday, Sept. 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT, which is 2:59 a.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 29.

While that feels like plenty of time to shop this sale, it's worth hopping on sooner than later to grab your shade(s) of choice. Given the brand's history of selling out products and colors, especially during a rare sale such as this, there is a chance you could miss out on the exact color you want. So don't delay.

Courtesy of Kylie Cosmetics

The Skin Concealers come in Fair, Light, Medium, Tan, Deep, and Deep Dark tones.

Courtesy of Kylie Cosmetics

The formula is lightweight and medium buildable. It'll leave you with a natural, skin-like finish. It's also long-wearing and adds a dose of luminosity. So it does er'thang.

Courtesy of Kylie Cosmetics

You can use a dab or dollop for spot covering or touch ups. You can add more for fuller, even coverage. The Kylie Skin Concealers can be worn a la carte for a dewy glow or set with powder for a smooth, matte finish. The product is also designed to correct undereye circles and to cover blemishes and more.

Happy shopping over the next two days.