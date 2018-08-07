Shopping at a Sephora or Ulta is great, but this brand is making in-store makeup shopping even more exciting. Winky Lux created an experience shop that takes everything you know about the brand and brings it to life. Think: in-store shopping with tons of different Instagrammable moments around every corner. It won't be around forever, so you'll want to book your tickets while you can.

Brands have been bringing their online store concepts to life for a while now. Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have their pop-up shops and even celebrities have temporary merch markets. Winky Lux's is a little different than other stores though. It's basically a makeup museum where you can walk around, try on items, and get all of those Instagram shots you need.

According to the press release, Winky Lux's Experience Shop will be the "first fully-immersive experience store in New York City’s Soho neighborhood." There will be seven different rooms that are fully decked out with all the color and beauty items that you could possibly need.

The Winky Lux Experience Shop opens on Aug. 8 and runs until the end of the month. Unfortunately, you can't just walk in though. You'll need to go on the website and buy a ticket. Each one costs $10, but you'll get $10 off your purchase.

Courtesy Winky Lux

Basically, you have nothing to lose by visiting this one and only location. The experience shop was designed to "spark imaginations, create shareable content and foster opportunities to connect with fellow beauty lovers and friends." The brand stocks every room with all of the lipsticks, highlighters, and every other product that the brand offers. It's like the Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory of makeup pop-ups.

Bonus points that every single room is seriously Instagrammable as well. There's a little room with flowers all over the wall, a disco room, and even an entire room dedicated to staying comfy. Add to that the a chandelier of lipsticks and a tiny little kitchen stocked with all the product that you could want, and you have one seriously incredible shopping experience.

Courtesy Winky Lux

The Winky Lux Experience Shop in Soho is located at 430 W. Broadway New York. It will be open from 10 a.m. EST to 8 p.m. EST from Aug. 8 to the Aug. 31. That includes weekdays and weekends, so the possibilities for shopping are pretty much endless. Tickets are non-refundable and you can visit as many times as you'd like, as long as you make an appointment.

The only catch is that you'll need to bring an ID with you to get it. Each appointment only lasts for 25 minutes to move traffic through. So make sure that you come with your phone battery charged and fully ready to get those Instagram pictures while you can.

Courtesy Winky Lux

This is a pop-up shop on a whole nother level. If you're looking for a place to relax, meet other makeup lovers, and get a beauty experience like no other, this is the place for you. An store like this doesn't last forever, so you'll want to get to planning your trip while you can.