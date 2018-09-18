Bustle decided to ask all 529 current U.S. senators and representatives: As a member of Congress, what are you doing to ensure that men and women receive equal pay for equal work? Just over 30 percent of Congress responded. Here's what senators and representatives from states beginning with N-Z said.

Nebraska

Sen. Deb Fischer (R)

"Equal pay is about basic fairness and ensuring that every woman can have the life she wants and provide for herself and her family. Knowledge is power, and my equal pay bill would provide protections so that women can freely discuss wages with their coworkers. With this information, women can more confidently and effectively negotiate the pay they deserve."

Sen. Ben Sasse (R)

Sen. Sasse did not respond.

Rep. Don Bacon (R)

Rep. Bacon did not respond.

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R)

Rep. Fortenberry did not respond.

Rep. Adrian Smith (R)

Rep. Smith did not respond.

Nevada

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D)

“It is unacceptable that in 2018 women who work full-time make only 80 cents for every dollar a white man makes — and the pay gap is even worse for women of color. As the first Latina in the Senate, I am committed to using my seat at the table to fight for the passage of the Paycheck Fairness Act to help guarantee that no woman is paid less for equal work. We must all work together to ensure that women have the opportunities and resources they need to thrive in the workplace and provide for their families."

Sen. Dean Heller (R)

Sen. Heller did not respond.

Rep. Mark Amoedi (R)

Rep. Amoedi did not respond.

Rep. Ruben Kihuen (D)

"It’s hard to believe that its been more than 50 years since the Equal Pay Act was passed, yet women still continue to make 80 cents for every dollar earned by men. Congress must work to fix this inequity by passing meaningful legislation to end the gender wage gap. I am pleased to cosponsor the Paycheck Fairness Act and I will continue fighting to end this injustice."

Rep. Jacky Rosen (D)

"Women still face a host of systemic challenges that make it harder to have equal footing and reach our full economic potential. The persistent wage gap leaves working women — especially women of color — with less money to support themselves and their families, and I'm co-sponsoring the Paycheck Fairness Act to help women challenge paycheck discrimination and give them the tools to hold employers accountable. I’ll continue to fight in Congress to ensure women can earn equal pay for equal work."

Rep. Dina Titus (D)

"I’ve long been a supporter of equal pay for equal work. That’s why I’m a cosponsor of the Paycheck Fairness Act, a bill that would tackle the gender wage gap, and the Better Pay and Lifetime Earnings for Teenage Girls through Adulthood Act, legislation to study how early pay discrepancies between teenage boys and girls affect women’s earnings as they advance in the workforce."

New Hampshire

Sen. Margaret Wood Hassan (D)

"Wage discrimination is not only wrong, it’s also bad for our economy and the financial security of millions of families across the country. That is why I am proud to cosponsor the Paycheck Fairness Act, which would strengthen our efforts to fight pay discrimination and help ensure that all hard-working Americans can earn a fair wage and have the opportunity to get ahead and stay ahead."

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D)

"Ensuring equal pay for equal work shouldn’t be up for debate — women deserve the same compensation as their male peers for doing the same job. That’s why I’ve prioritized efforts in Congress, such as the Paycheck Fairness Act, to close the wage gap and to finally ensure pay equity between men and women. Bringing wages in line is the first step, but it’s also critical to encourage and facilitate women’s participation in other important opportunities, including workforce training education and business and management programs. Women’s rights have come a long way in the United States, but we have further to go, and I’ll keep fighting until pay equity is the law of the land and women have the same economic opportunities as those afforded to men."

Rep. Ann Kuster (D)

"I have long been a strong advocate for gender pay equity, and I am a proud cosponsor of the Paycheck Fairness Act to make important progress toward ensuring that men and women are paid the same. I am also highly focused on how we can promote overall economic opportunity for women, and I recently introduced my Jobs and Opportunity Agenda, which will spur economic growth and help improve work-life balance for women and families."

Rep. Carol Shea-Porter (D)

Rep. Shea-Porter did not respond.

New Jersey

Sen. Cory Booker (D)

"It is plainly unacceptable that women in our country are so often paid less than men for doing the same work. That’s why I’ve been a cosponsor of the Paycheck Fairness Act — legislation that helps to close the income gap between men and women by allowing women to challenge pay inequality — since I arrived in the Senate. I’ve also been a steadfast proponent of increasing the minimum wage, which would give over 15 million women a raise, including more than one in five working mothers. And I’ve worked to expand the Family and Medical Leave Act to give more flexibility to working mothers. I have also pushed the Trump Administration to implement policy requiring large employers to publish data on compensation by gender, an important step towards providing transparency and greater understanding of the pay gap."

Sen. Bob Menendez (D)

"In addition to supporting legislative remedies like the Paycheck Fairness Act to bolster enforcement of our pay discrimination laws, I continue to reintroduce the Equal Rights Amendment each Congress because I believe it’s long past time we enshrine gender equality into the U.S. Constitution. I was also a proud champion of the Lilly Ledbetter Act, which clarifies the time limit an employee can sue for pay discrimination and is now law. Growing up, the fact that my mother was denied wages on par with her male counterparts only added to the struggles we faced as a working class family, and to this day I believe that equal pay for equal work is a matter of economic justice for women and especially for women of color."

Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen (R)

Rep. Frelinghuysen did not respond.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D)

"Women deserve equal pay for equal work. Period. Last year, I proudly co-sponsored the bipartisan Paycheck Fairness Act to help close the persistent gap between men and women’s earnings, and I recently announced my Three-Point Plan to Expand Economic Opportunities for Women in Business. Ensuring equal pay and expanding opportunities for women is critical for our economy and for all of our working families."

Rep. Leonard Lance (R)

A spokesperson for Rep. Lance pointed to the congressman's support for the Lilly Ledbetter Equal Pay Act.

Rep. Frank LoBiondo (R)

A spokesperson for Rep. LoBiondo said, "Never heard of Bustle. Have no statement for you."

Rep. Tom MacArthur (R)

Rep. MacArthur did not respond.

Rep. Donald Norcross (D)

"Equal pay for equal work is something we should all be able to rally around in our workplaces, in our homes and here in Congress. New Jersey is leading the nation on equal pay — and we should follow my home state’s lead and pass legislation in Congress to help eliminate the gender wage gap and help our families. I support and co-sponsor the Paycheck Fairness Act, the Equal Rights Amendment, the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, the Child Care for Working Families Act and the Family and Medical Insurance Leave Act because I am committed to the fight against gender inequality."

Rep. Frank Pallone (D)

Rep. Pallone did not respond.

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D)

"More than 50 years after the Equal Pay Act was signed into law, our country continues to systematically underpay women for doing the same jobs as men, and this disparity is even greater for minority women. This is unacceptable to me, and that is why I am an original cosponsor of the Paycheck Fairness Act. This important legislation will empower employees to discuss this issue without fear of retaliation, close loopholes in the defense process for employers that underpay employees based on sex, eliminate the wage history requirement, increase remedies, bulk up enforcement, and improve national data collection on pay discrimination."

Rep. Donald Payne (D)

Rep. Payne did not respond.

Rep. Albio Sires (R)

Rep. Sires did not respond.

Rep. Christopher Smith (R)

Rep. Smith did not respond.

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D)

"In an economy where more women are breadwinners in their families than ever before, the fight for equal pay isn’t just about fairness, it’s about economic security for all Americans. The gender pay gap, which is even larger when you separate it by race and ethnicity, isn’t the only problem — women also face disparities in how we are treated in the workplace, the jobs for which we are considered, and more. I am proud to advocate for and cosponsor legislation that seeks to solve all elements of gender discrimination in the workplace, including the Paycheck Fairness Act, the Pay Equity for All Act of 2017, the FAMILY Act, and the Child Care for Working Families Act."

New Mexico

Sen. Martin Heinrich (D)

"The gender wage gap halts the progress of our economy, forces women to make ends meet with less, and undermines the notion that everyone deserves an honest day's pay for a full day's work. It's time to give working families the economic security they need to get ahead and that starts with equal pay for women. That is why the first bill I cosponsored when I came to congress was the Lily Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, and since then, I’ve cosponsored the Paycheck Fairness Act, legislation that would strengthen the Equal Pay Act of 1963 and guarantee that women can challenge pay discrimination and hold employers accountable. "

Sen. Tom Udall (D)

"Women are entitled to the full and fair compensation that they have earned, and wage discrimination is an injustice that hurts New Mexico’s working families and stifles our state’s economy. Women of color in New Mexico face an even more destructive wage gap — with Hispanic women earning just 65 percent of what a non-Hispanic man makes for the same work. And a Native American woman in New Mexico earns just under half of what a non-Hispanic man makes for the same position, on average. I’ll keep fighting for legislation like the Paycheck Fairness Act to ensure that women in New Mexico and across the country receive equal pay for equal work."

Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D)

“Equal pay is as much a fairness issue as it is a national economic issue that if addressed has the potential to lift up women, children, and entire communities. That’s why I’ve encouraged all Members of Congress, regardless of party affiliation, to support legislation like the Paycheck Fairness Act and the Raise the Wage Act, which would ensure equal pay for equal work and reflect our deepest held beliefs in justice, opportunity, and equality.”

Rep. Ben Luján (D)

"From supporting the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, which restored protections against pay discrimination, to being an original cosponsor of the Paycheck Fairness Act, which strengthens the Equal Pay Act, I am proud to join the fight for equal pay. Equal pay for equal work is not a slogan; it's personal and is necessary for the health, growth, and prosperity of our families and our economy. It’s also simply the right thing to do — a women should never earn less for the same work a man does."

Rep. Steve Pearce (R)

Rep. Pearce did not respond.

New York

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D)

"This is a problem that hurts women and our economy, but it’s especially bad for women of color. That’s why I’m fighting in the Senate to pass a bill called the Paycheck Fairness Act, which would help end wage discrimination. I also wrote a bill called the FAMILY Act, which would create a paid leave program for every working woman and man in the country. That’s how we’ll finally get rid of the sticky floor, where too many women get stuck in low-wage jobs with no way to advance every time they come back from taking paid leave. But as good as these laws would be, we also need to solve the root cause of our equal pay problem: too many employers and too many politicians don’t value women.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D)

“Men and women who do the same job deserve the same pay – period. That’s why Democrats are fighting to give Americans a better deal in today’s economy and pushing for immediate passage of the Paycheck Fairness Act, a $15 federal minimum wage, a trillion dollar infrastructure plan, and much more to boost pay for all hard-working Americans and their families."

Rep. Yvette Clark (D)

"As a co-chair of the Black Women and Girls Caucus, which focus on issues affecting black women, girls, and their families including the pay gap, this issue is of particular importance to me. Black women are the backbone of our communities and are often the breadwinners of our families, but earn only 67 centers per dollar compared to white men. In short, black women aren’t getting nearly as much out of our economy as they’re putting into it. I’m proud to be an original co-sponsor of the Paycheck Fairness Act. Women and men in the same job should have the same pay, and the Paycheck Fairness Act is a strong step forward in ensuring that we close the wage gap once and for all."

Rep. Chris Collins (R)

Rep. Collins did not respond.

Rep. Joseph "Joe" Crowley (D)

"Equal pay for women is an incredibly important issue, as it not only lifts up women and their families, but the entire economy. That’s why I’ve championed bills such as the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act and the Paycheck Fairness Act to correct pay inequities between men and women. I’ve also authored the Children First Act to increase mandatory funding for child care subsidies to make it easier for moms and dads to afford child care while working."

Rep. Daniel Donovan (R)

Rep. Donovan did not respond.

Rep. Eliot Engel (D)

"Equal pay for equal work has been a top priority of mine for years. I was an original cosponsor on the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act in 2009 and currently cosponsor the Paycheck Fairness Act, which was introduced by Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro and would create stronger penalties for pay discrimination. The bill would also enable women to join together in class-action lawsuits in response to sex-based pay discrimination, prohibit employers from punishing employees who share salary information, and take needed steps to ensure discriminatory salaries do not hold women back throughout their careers. These are all needed steps, and it’s long past time we took them."

Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D)

Rep. Espaillat did not respond.

Rep. John Faso (R)

Rep. Faso did not respond.

Rep. Brian Higgins (D)

Rep. Higgins did not respond.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D)

“In America, equal work should mean equal pay. That is why I have been proud to cosponsor the Paycheck Fairness Act every term I have served in Congress. Pay inequality is an economic issue that affects millions of women and I am committed to efforts that will close those gaps and help ensure gender equality."

Rep. John Katko (R)

Rep. Katko did not respond.

Rep. Peter King (R)

Rep. King did not respond.

Rep. Nita Lowey (D)

"I’m an original cosponsor of the Paycheck Fairness Act, which would make equal pay for equal work a reality. This is a matter of basic fairness, and it’s well past time for pay inequality to end."

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D)

"To ensure equal pay for equal work, we need to enshrine women’s equality in the Constitution. I am fighting for and have introduced the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) 11 times to do just that. With the bedrock of the ERA on our side, women will have, without any doubt, the legal standing to demand equal treatment under the law — including in pay discrimination, sexual harassment and assault, and pregnancy discrimination, just to name a few."

Rep. Sean Maloney (D)

"Equal pay for equal work is a concept so basic that it’s insane we’re still talking about it in 2018. Since I was elected to Congress, I’ve been fighting for my comprehensive women’s agenda that would get at the various roots of gender inequality — from making college more affordable and raising the minimum wage to combating sexual harassment."

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D)

Rep. Meeks did not respond.

Rep. Grace Meng (D)

"Nothing will close the pay gap more than empowering those who are affected by the disparity in equal pay. That is why I am championing efforts to elect more women to Congress. Ensuring that more women have a seat at the table will help close the pay gap by giving them a voice on issues that have a direct impact on earnings, such as paid leave, affordable child care and other measures."

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D)

"Making the workplace a more equal, inclusive and equitable place is an issue of civil, economic, and social justice. I have long been a vocal advocate on the issue of equal pay, from co-authoring the Pay Equality for All Act, prohibiting employers from seeking the salary history of job applicants, to being an original cosponsor of the Paycheck Fairness Act, which would strengthen the Equal Pay Act of 1963, and I will continue to push for passage of this important legislation."

Rep. Tom Reed II (R)

A spokesperson for Rep. Reed pointed to his co-sponsorship of the Equal Rights Amendment.

Rep. Kathleen Rice (D)

Rep. Rice did not respond.

Rep. José Serrano (D)

Rep. Serrano did not respond.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R)

Rep. Stefanik did not respond.

Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D)

Rep. Suozzi did not respond.

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R)

Rep. Tenney did not respond.

Rep. Paul Tonko (D)

Rep. Tonko did not respond.

Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D)

"To me, it is completely unacceptable that in 2018, women still go to work knowing they are likely to be paid less than a man doing the same job. Unfortunately, because of loopholes in the law, this reality has only perpetuated. That’s why I’ve co-sponsored legislation, the Paycheck Fairness Act, to close these loopholes and give women the power to challenge pay discrimination, end the practice of pay secrecy and hold employers accountable."

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R)

Rep. Zeldin did not respond.

North Carolina

Sen. Richard Burr (R)

Sen. Burr did not respond.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R)

Sen. Tillis did not respond.

Rep. Alma Adams (D)

Rep. Adams did not respond.

Rep. Ted Budd (R)

Rep. Budd did not respond.

Rep. George "G.K." Butterfield Jr. (D)

"Eliminating the wage gap is not just good for women. It is good for our families, communities, and the economy. And it’s on all of us — lawmakers, employers, and workers — to do our part to close the gender pay gap. That’s why, in Congress, I am a proud cosponsor of the Paycheck Fairness Act so that both men and women can earn equal pay for equal work."

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R)

Rep. Foxx did not respond.

Rep. George Holding (R)

Rep. Holding did not respond.

Rep. Richard Hudson (R)

Rep. Hudson did not respond.

Rep. Walter Jones Jr. (R)

Rep. Jones did not respond.

Rep. Patrick McHenry (R)

Rep. McHenry did not respond.

Rep. Mark Meadows (R)

Rep. Meadows did not respond.

Rep. Robert Pittenger (R)

Rep. Pittenger did not respond.

Rep. David Price (D)

“In addition to supporting the Lilly Ledbetter Act, I am an original cosponsor of the Paycheck Fairness act, which would strengthen the Equal Pay Act by providing more effective remedies to women who are not being paid equal wages for doing equal work. I have also cosponsored legislation that will revive state ratification of the proposed Equal Rights Amendment and dramatically expand paid family and medical leave."

Rep. David Rouzer (R)

Rep. Rouzer did not respond.

Rep. Mark Walker (R)

Rep. Walker did not respond.

North Dakota

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D)

"On average, North Dakota women make 74 percent of what men make for the same work — the fifth-worst pay gap in the country. Getting a fair salary is a family issue. I’m continuing to fight to pass the Paycheck Fairness Act to help close the startling wage gap between men and women, so our daughters don’t have to continue to fight for these rights — they will already have them. And I’m pushing to pass the FAMILY Act, to create a federal paid leave policy to support working families so employees don’t have to choose between their families and their good-paying jobs."

Sen. John Hoeven (R)

Sen. Hoeven did not respond.

Rep. Kevin Cramer (R)

Rep. Cramer did not respond.

Ohio

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D)

“For too many Americans, hard work doesn’t pay off, and we know that’s especially true for women. And the pay gap is even worse for women of color. It’s why I’m fighting to raise the minimum wage, create incentives for companies to invest in their workers, and give workers more power in the workplace — those ideas will lift up all workers, but they’ll have a particularly big impact on women, who make up about two-thirds of minimum wage workers and who are more likely to work in part-time jobs with fewer benefits."

Sen. Rob Portman (R)

Sen. Portman did not respond.

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D)

"At a time when women earn a meager 80 cents for every dollar earned by a man, I am fighting in Congress to make pay equity a reality by partnering with 198 of my Congressional colleagues to urge passage of the Paycheck Fairness Act. I am an original cosponsor of this all too important, bipartisan bill because when women are given a level playing field, companies benefit, families prosper, communities grow, and our economy is stronger. In short, when women succeed, America succeeds."

Rep. Steve Chabot (R)

Rep. Chabot did not respond.

Rep. Warren Davidson (R)

Rep. Davidson did not respond.

Rep. Marcia Fudge (D)

Rep. Fudge did not respond.

Rep. Bob Gibbs (R)

Rep. Gibbs did not respond.

Rep. Bill Johnson (R)

Rep. Johnson did not respond.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R)

Rep. Jordan did not respond.

Rep. David Joyce (R)

Rep. Joyce did not respond.

Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D)

"There is just no silver bullet to this problem that we have wrestled with for decades. The Lily Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, which passed in 2009, was an important turning point in the equal pay movement. Even still, women today still make about 80 cents for every dollar a man makes, so clearly more needs to be done. The Paycheck Fairness Act and the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, coupled with raising the minimum wage and guaranteeing paid sick leave would go a long way to further closing the gap and ensuring working women and men receive much needed paid time off when families are suffering illness or other such emergencies."

Rep. Robert Latta (R)

Rep. Latta did not respond.

Rep. James Renacci (R)

"As an employer and job creator, I made a conscious effort to support hardworking women and men and ensure that they received equal pay for equal work. Our laws prohibit wage discrimination, and we’ve made progress to ensure that women are treated equitably in the workforce. However, that does not mean that there aren’t barriers that still exist for women in the workforce. I have made it a priority in Congress to support initiatives that will help break down barriers to women workers and help them earn more and keep their hard-earned dollars. All of these efforts are in pursuit of helping women workers and businesses owners get ahead and advance. As more women go to school and enter into the workforce, we will undoubtedly see the wage gap shrink."

Rep. Tim Ryan (D)

"It has been over 55 years since President Kennedy signed the Equal Pay Act, yet after all these years women still earn 80 cents on every dollar that men make — and for Black and Latina women that number is 65 cents and 54 cents respectively. This is appalling, every citizen in the United States should earn equal pay for equal work. Congressional Republicans need to get out of the way and stop blocking the Paycheck Fairness Act. Women deserve better in this country."

Rep. Steve Stivers (R)

Rep. Stivers did not respond.

Rep. Michael Turner (R)

Rep. Turner did not respond.

Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R)

Rep. Wenstrup did not respond.

Oklahoma

Sen. James M. Inhofe (R)

Sen. Inhofe did not respond.

Sen. James Lankford (R)

Sen. Lankford did not respond.

Rep. Tom Cole (R)

Rep. Cole did not respond.

Rep. Frank Lucas (R)

Rep. Lucas did not respond.

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R)

Rep. Mullins did not respond.

Rep. Steve Russell (R)

Rep. Russell did not respond.

Oregon

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D)

"Equal pay isn’t just an issue of fairness; it’s about economic security, too. In the year 2018, it’s outrageous that any woman would be paid less for the same work, yet pay inequities are still, sadly, a reality across America. I was proud to cast one of my very first votes as a U.S. Senator for the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, and I’m going to keep pushing until we pass the Paycheck Fairness Act to hold equal pay violators accountable."

Sen. Ron Wyden (D)

Sen. Wyden did not respond.

Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D)

Rep. Blumenauer did not respond.

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D)

Rep. Bonamici did not respond.

Rep. Peter DeFazio (D)

Rep. DeFazio did not respond.

Rep. Kurt Schrader (D)

Rep. Schrader did not respond.

Rep. Greg Walden (R)

Rep. Walden did not respond.

Pennsylvania

Sen. Bob Casey (D)

"I was proud to cast my vote in favor of the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act of 2009, which closed a loophole to ensure that victims of pay discrimination would have legal recourse. More recently, I have introduced the Flexibility for Working Families Act, which would guarantee employees the right to request flexible work arrangements. I am also a proud cosponsor of the Paycheck Fairness Act, which will move us one step closer to closing the wage gap between men and women. Pay discrimination of any kind is simply unacceptable and I will continue to fight for women, working families, minorities and all others who aren’t afforded basic fairness."

Sen. Patrick Toomey (R)

Sen. Toomey did not respond.

Rep. Lou Barletta (R)

Rep. Barletta did not respond.

Rep. Brendan Boyle (D)

"Equal pay for equal work should be a priority for everyone, regardless of gender. Unequal pay is not just a problem for women, it’s also a problem for families, who are trying to pay their bills, trying to get ahead, trying to achieve the American Dream, and are getting a smaller paycheck than they have earned for their hard work. The Paycheck Fairness Act will help the Equal Pay Act fulfill its intended objective, offer real protections to ensure equal pay for equal work, and see that women are paid the same as the other half of our nation’s workforce for the same job."

Rep. Robert Brady (D)

Rep. Brady did not respond.

Rep. Matthew Cartwright (D)

"I am happy to be a cosponsor of HR1869, the Paycheck Fairness Act, which would put an end to pay secrecy and would allow women to file class-action lawsuits to challenge pay inequity. I am proud to standby the talented women seeking equal compensation for the work they perform, and I will continue to support initiatives that strive toward achieving equality for women in the workplace."

Rep. Ryan Costello (R)

Rep. Michael "Mike" Doyle (D)

"I am a strong supporter of equal pay for equal work. The Equal Pay Act was a tremendous step forward, but the wage gap still exists and we’ve got to do more. That’s why I’m a cosponsor of the Paycheck Fairness Act, which would strengthen the Equal Pay Act."

Rep. Dwight Evans (D)

"As an original cosponsor of the Paycheck Fairness Act and H.Res. 117, both of which recognize the problematic gender wage gap affecting women in Philadelphia and across the nation every day, I am committed to ensuring that women do not face debilitating gaps in pay. It is imperative that we look for ways to address the wage gap squarely. Let’s face it: if current trends continue, the average woman will have to wait 41 years for equal pay, while African-American women will wait 106 years, and Hispanic women will wait 215 years. I will continue to fight to ensure that wage equality gets the urgency it deserves."

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R)

Rep. Fitzpatrick did not respond.

Rep. Mike Kelly (R)

Rep. Kelly did not respond.

Rep. Conor Lamb (D)

Rep. Lamb did not respond.

Rep. Tom Marino (R)

Rep. Marino did not respond.

Rep. Scott Perry (R)

Rep. Perry did not respond.

Rep. Keith Rothfus (R)

Rep. Rothfus did not respond.

Rep. Bill Shuster (R)

Rep. Shuster did not respond.

Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R)

Rep. Smucker did not respond.

Rep. Glenn Thompson (R)

Rep. Thompson did not respond.

Rhode Island

Sen. Jack Reed (D)

"Passing the Paycheck Fairness Act would be a major step forward in preventing gender discrimination in pay. I also want to ensure we’re collecting the data that provides transparency around wage gaps and have joined with several colleagues in objecting to the Trump Administration’s efforts to roll back data collection by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission."

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D)

"While we’ve come a long way, many women are still taking home smaller paychecks than their male colleagues for the same work. I’m cosponsoring the Paycheck Fairness Act to strengthen federal pay equity laws and ensure equal pay for equal work because when women are paid fairly, it lifts up entire families and boosts our economy."

Rep. David Cicilline (D)

Rep. Cicilline did not respond.

Rep. Jim Langevin (D)

"I am a cosponsor of the Paycheck Fairness Act, which would ensure that employers who try to justify paying a man more than a woman for the same job must demonstrate that the disparity is not gender-based, but job-related and necessary."

South Carolina

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R)

Sen. Graham did not respond.

Sen. Tim Scott (R)

Sen. Scott did not respond.

Rep. James "Jim" Clyburn (D)

Rep. Clyburn did not respond.

Rep. Jeff Duncan (R)

Rep. Duncan did not respond.

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R)

Rep. Gowdy did not respond.

Rep. Ralph Norman (R)

Rep. Norman did not respond.

Rep. Tom Rice (R)

Rep. Rice did not respond.

Rep. Mark Sanford (R)

Rep. Sanford did not respond.

Rep. Joe Wilson (R)

Rep. Wilson did not respond.

South Dakota

Sen. Mike Rounds (R)

Sen. Rounds did not respond.

Sen. John Thune (R)

Sen. Thune did not respond.

Rep. Kristi Noem (R)

Rep. Noem did not respond.

Tennessee

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R)

Sen. Alexander did not respond.

Sen. Bob Corker (R)

Sen. Corker did not respond.

Rep. Diane Black (R)

Rep. Black did not respond.

Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R)

Rep. Blackburn did not respond.

Rep. Steve Cohen (D)

Rep. Cohen did not respond.

Rep. Jim Cooper (D)

A spokesperson for Rep. Cooper pointed to the congressman's support for the Paycheck Fairness Act and his vote for the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act.

Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R)

Rep. DesJarlais did not respond.

Rep. John "Jimmy" Duncan (R)

Rep. Duncan did not respond.

Rep. Charles "Chuck" Fleischmann (R)

Rep. Fleischmann did not respond.

Rep. David Kustoff (R)

Rep. Kustoff did not respond.

Rep. David "Phil" Roe (R)

Rep. Roe did not respond.

Texas

Sen. John Cornyn (R)

Sen. Cornyn did not respond.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R)

Sen. Cruz did not respond.

Rep. Jodey Arrington (R)

Rep. Arrington did not respond.

Rep. Brian Babin (R)

Rep. Babin did not respond.

Rep. Joe Barton (R)

Rep. Barton did not respond.

Rep. Kevin Brady (R)

Rep. Brady did not respond.

Rep. Michael Burgess (R)

Rep. Burgess did not respond.

Rep. John Carter (R)

Rep. Carter did not respond.

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D)

Rep. Castro did not respond.

Rep. Michael Cloud (R)

Rep. Cloud did not respond.

Rep. Michael Conaway (R)

Rep. Conaway did not respond.

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D)

"Gender discrimination in the workforce is an outdated, harmful, and misguided practice. I have had the privilege of hiring many talented women for senior staff positions, including the Communications Director, District Director, Chief of Staff, and Deputy Chief of Staff. I also co-sponsored the Equality Act which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, gender identity, and sexual orientation. As reflected in my own work environment and my legislative commitments, I am against discrimination of any kind and will continue to be a strong advocate for equal protection under the law."

Rep. John Culberson (R)

Rep. Culberson did not respond.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D)

"I am a sponsor of the Paycheck Fairness Act, authored by my friend Rep. Rosa DeLauro, which I have joined each Congress for more than a decade. The importance of finally achieving pay equity cannot be overstated. It is deeply unjust that, in 2018, American women still only earn an average of 80 cents for every dollar earned by men — and this gap widens even further for women of color. I will continue speaking out against these significant pay gaps and supporting access to paid sick leave and affordable childcare."

Rep. Bill Flores (R)

Rep. Flores did not respond.

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R)

Rep. Gohmert did not respond.

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D)

"I am proud to support efforts to close the gender wage gap and break down barriers for women in education and in the workforce. Today, women are paid 78 cents for every dollar that men earn. Black women earn 64 cents per dollar, and Latinas earn only 54 cents. These statistics are tangible examples of the gender inequality that continues to negatively impact our great nation today. I firmly believe that all individuals - regardless of race or gender — should receive equal pay for equal work. For this reason, I co-sponsored H.R. 1869, the Paycheck Fairness Act."

Rep. Kay Granger (R)

Rep. Granger did not respond.

Rep. Al Green (D)

Rep. Green did not respond.

Rep. Gene Green (D)

Rep. Green did not respond.

Rep. Jeb Hensarling (R)

Rep. Hensarling did not respond.

Rep. Will Hurd (R)

Rep. Hurd did not respond.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D)

Rep. Jackson Lee did not respond.

Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D)

"The gender pay gap has been an issue that’s been ignored for far too long. Women deserve equal pay for equal work, and I am proud to be an original cosponsor of the Paycheck Fairness Act, which proposes steps to correct the pay inequities women have burdened in their professions."

Rep. Sam Johnson (R)

Rep. Johnson did not respond.

Rep. Kenny Marchant (R)

Rep. Marchant did not respond.

Rep. Michael McCaul (R)

Rep. McCaul did not respond.

Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D)

"Over their careers, women in the U.S. will earn $400,000 less than men. We should be a country that works to ensure women receive equal pay for equal work, which is why I’m proud to be an original cosponsor of the Paycheck Fairness Act.”

Rep. Pete Olson (R)

Rep. Olson did not respond.

Rep. Ted Poe (R)

Rep. Poe did not respond.

Rep. John Ratcliffe (R)

Rep. Ratcliffe did not respond.

Rep. Pete Sessions (R)

Rep. Sessions did not respond.

Rep. Lamar Smith (R)

Rep. Smith did not respond.

Rep. Mac Thornberry (R)

Rep. Thornberry did not respond.

Rep. Marc Veasey (D)

"On average, Texas women who are employed full time lose a combined total of nearly $77 billion every year to the wage gap. When we close this wage gap, a working woman in Texas would have enough money for 15 additional months of child care; the full cost of tuition at a two-year community college; 78 more weeks of food; or nearly seven months of mortgage and utilities payments. I am committed to eliminating the gender pay gap and passing legislation such as the Paycheck Fairness Act that would help secure equal pay for equal work for all Americans."

Rep. Filemon Vela (D)

Rep. Vela did not respond.

Rep. Randy Weber (R)

Rep. Weber did not respond.

Rep. Roger Williams (R)

Rep. Williams did not respond.

Utah

Sen. Orrin G. Hatch (R)

Sen. Hatch did not respond.

Sen. Mike Lee (R)

A spokesperson for Sen. Lee said, "Thanks for reaching out, but the Senator won’t be sending a statement."

Rep. Robert Bishop (R)

Rep. Bishop did not respond.

Rep. John Curtis (R)

Rep. Curtis did not respond.

Rep. Mia Love (R)

Rep. Love did not respond.

Rep. Chris Stewart (R)

Rep. Stewart did not respond.

Vermont

Sen. Patrick J. Leahy (D)

"Over several decades, our nation has made progress in many ways in moving toward equal opportunity and in fair treatment of working Americans. But when it comes to pay parity, American women continue to be treated unfairly in the workplace. I was an original cosponsor of the Lily Ledbetter Fair Pay Act and since then have continued to press to remedy pay injustices through our bill that would end unjust employment practices like forced arbitration, and to encourage equal treatment for women athletes."

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I)

“It is a national disgrace that in 2018 women earn 22 percent less per hour than their male counterparts, and women of color make significantly less. That is nothing but sexism and discrimination. Our job is to recognize that in a country which proclaims freedom and equality for all equal pay for equal work is not a radical idea. It's an issue of basic justice. That is why I am fighting to pass the Paycheck Fairness Act into law."

Rep. Peter Welch (D)

"Equal work deserves equal pay. It is long past time to end this gross injustice once and for all. I am an original cosponsor of the Paycheck Fairness Act, which Congress should pass immediately. It is simply unacceptable that women today make, on average, 80 cents for every dollar paid to a man in a similar occupation."

Virginia

Sen. Tim Kaine (D)

"The wage gap holds back women, their families, and the economy as a whole. I’m a strong supporter of the Paycheck Fairness Act, which would hold businesses accountable for discriminatory pay practices, end pay secrecy, and close other loopholes in equal pay law. I’ve also cosponsored the WAGE Act to protect workers who speak out against unfair pay and to prevent retaliation against them. Additionally, I have urged the Trump Administration to swiftly implement a rule that would require the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to make wage gap data public so we can combat gender-based pay discrimination."

Sen. Mark R. Warner (D)

"Equal pay for equal work is not a ‘women’s issue.’ It’s a women’s issue, it’s a men’s issue, it’s family issue, it’s a fairness issue, and it’s an economic issue. Over the years, I have fought for and supported legislation to make equal pay for equal work a reality, which would allow more women across the country to save for their retirement, grow their pensions, help support their families, lead better lives, and contribute to a vibrant economy. One simple thing Congress can and should do to support women in this fight is immediately pass the Paycheck Fairness Act."

Rep. Donald Beyer (D)

"One of my top priorities since coming to Congress has been ensuring equal pay for equal work and strengthening women’s rights. It has been shown time and again that when we lift everyone and expand opportunity to all, the entire county nation is better off. I remain dedicated empowering women, fighting for equality and standing up to those seeking to undermine women’s freedoms."

Rep. Dave Brat (R)

Rep. Brat did not respond.

Rep. Barbara Comstock (R)

Rep. Comstock did not respond.

Rep. Gerald Connolly (D)

"It’s shameful that women only make 77 cents for every dollar earned by men. We need fairness and equality in the workplace. I’m proud to have helped pass the Lilly Ledbetter Act and I am committed to working with House Democrats to make the Paycheck Fairness Act and paid parental leave a reality."

Rep. Thomas Garrett (R)

Rep. Garrett did not respond.

Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R)

Rep. Goodlatte did not respond.

Rep. Morgan Griffith (R)

Rep. Griffith did not respond.

Rep. Donald McEachin (D)

"I have been a long-time advocate of legislation that would provide equal pay for equal work, which can be seen throughout my time in Virginia’s General Assembly and continues today in Congress. As a husband and the father of two daughters – I support nothing less than equally paying men and women for equal work."

Rep. Bobby Scott (D)

"I continue to push my Republican colleagues to support the Paycheck Fairness Act (H.R. 1869), a bill that requires employers to prove that differences in workers' pay are based on merit, experience, or another business justification. In addition, I’m working with Congressman Don Beyer (VA-08) to introduce a bill that authorizes the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) to collect data from employers regarding pay disparities based on gender, race, and ethnicity. We cannot fully address the gender and racial wage gap without a thorough understanding of its impact on American workers.”

Rep. Scott Taylor (R)

Rep. Taylor did not respond.

Rep. Robert Wittman (R)

Rep. Wittman did not respond.

Washington

Sen. Maria Cantwell (D)

"I am proud to continue to stand up in support of fair pay for women. The Paycheck Fairness Act would bring us closer to the goal of pay equity and build upon the promise of the Equal Pay Act."

Sen. Patty Murray (D)

"It’s completely unacceptable that in the 21st century, women in the United States still aren’t being paid fairly for their work — and that the gap is so much worse for women of color. Wage inequality hurts women, families, and our economy as a whole — and it’s well past time for this to change, which is why I’m fighting to close the gender wage gap through the Paycheck Fairness Act, to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, including for tipped workers, through the Raise the Wage Act, and to ensure every worker has access to paid sick days and family leave to help families balance work and home responsibilities without breaking the bank."

Rep. Suzan DelBene (D)

"As someone with experience in the private sector, I know firsthand how important it is for us to achieve equal pay for equal work. Last year, I helped reintroduce the Paycheck Fairness Act, which helps close the wage gap between men and women doing the same jobs, and I will continue working with my colleagues to pass this legislation."

Rep. Denny Heck (D)

"It’s common sense that women should be paid the same as their male counterparts for the same work. Unfortunately, too many women across our country find that this is not the case. In the district I represent, women make 82 cents on the dollar of what their male counterparts make. This is unfair, and I believe this injustice affects us all. I believe Congress has a role to play in closing the wage gap. That’s why I cosponsored the Paycheck Fairness Act, which would end unfair practices like pay secrecy, make it easier for workers to challenge pay discrimination, and strengthen remedies for wronged employees."

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R)

Rep. Herrera Beutler did not respond.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D)

Rep. Jayapal did not respond.

Rep. Derek Kilmer (D)

Rep. Kilmer did not respond.

Rep. Rick Larsen (D)

Rep. Larsen did not respond.

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R)

Rep. McMorris Rodgers did not respond.

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R)

Rep. Newhouse did not respond.

Rep. David Reichert (R)

Rep. Reichert did not respond.

Rep. Adam Smith (D)

"Aside from being a Member of Congress, as a father and a husband, I am fighting to pass the Equality Act, the Paycheck Fairness Act, and the Pregnant Worker Fairness Act, all of which will help ensure that we achieve gender equity to improve the lives of women and their families."

West Virginia

Sen. Shelly Moore Capito (R)

Sen. Capito did not respond.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D)

"In West Virginia, women are still paid about 72 cents for every dollar a man is paid. This defies common sense, and West Virginia families suffer because of it. In 2010, my first vote in the Senate was for equal pay and as a cosponsor of the Paycheck Fairness Act I remain committed to this fight."

Rep. Evan Jenkins (R)

Rep. Jenkins did not respond.

Rep. David McKinley (R)

Rep. McKinley did not respond.

Rep. Alex Mooney (R)

Rep. Mooney did not respond.

Wisconsin

Sen. Ron Johnson (R)

Sen. Johnson did not respond.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D)

“I cosponsored the Paycheck Fairness Act and voted for it but Senate Republicans have obstructed this legislation. With a record number of women in the workforce, closing the wage gap will help strengthen families and build a stronger middle class. Working women are working hard to get ahead, but far too many are struggling to get by. That is why Washington needs to put politics aside and get something done."

Rep. Sean Duffy (R)

Rep. Duffy did not respond.

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R)

Rep. Gallagher did not respond.

Rep. Glenn Grothman (R)

Rep. Grothman did not respond.

Rep. Ron Kind (D)

Rep. Kind did not respond.

Rep. Gwen Moore (D)

"For far too long, Black women have lived with the largest cents-on-the-dollar wage gap to men. Bridging this gap has been one of my primary objectives in Congress. While I am a strong supporter and cosponsor of legislation like the Paycheck Fairness Act, which adds critical protections to the Equal Pay Act, I ultimately believe we need comprehensive protections like those offered in the Equal Rights Amendment to guarantee that all rights apply to all citizens regardless of sex. It’s outrageous that at this point in history, women still do not have fundamental rights enshrined into law."

Rep. Mark Pocan (D)

Rep. Pocan did not respond.

Rep. Paul Ryan (R)

Speaker Ryan did not respond.

Rep. James Sensenbrenner (R)

Rep. Sensenbrenner did not respond.

Wyoming

Sen. John Barasso (R)

Sen. Barasso did not respond.

Sen. Michael B. Enzi (R)

Sen. Enzi did not respond.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R)

Rep. Cheney did not respond.