While the sun may not have shown up yet, Glastonbury 2019 is just around the corner and that means festival season is upon us. There's a lot that goes into perfecting the ultimate festival packing list. If you're staying in the UK, a cute raincoat is a pretty big essential. You don’t want to leave your (biodegradable!) glitter behind and joggers will be your best friends during those cold, middle-of-the-night dashes to the portaloos. However, some things are less fun to think about but will be absolute lifesavers. If you're wondering what medications & toiletries to bring to a festival here's a list of five items that revellers often forget but should be TOP of your packing list.

It's easy to remember your tent, makeup, and the new festival-chic outfits you ordered, but getting caught off guard if you have forgotten medication, menstrual products, or your pill when you're staying in a field for three days isn't a situation you want to get yourself into.

The doctors at Zava have drawn up a handy little list of five ways to prepare for any health catastrophes during festival season, because nothing should rain on your parade while you're living it up in a muddy field.

Alongside the obvious — toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, etc. — these are the items that may accidentally be left off your list. Don't leave home without them!

1. Condoms Yaroslav Danylchenko/Stocksy What happens at festivals stays at festivals... or, at least, that’s how it should be. Festivals are a great place to meet people. Everyone's a little bit tipsy, super happy, and enjoying the music. However, that doesn’t mean you have to start playing with fire when it comes to your sexual health. Experts at Zava recommend you take some protection.

2. Sanitary products I am fairly confident in saying that no one enjoys the portaloos at festivals. The less time spent in them the better. While it's totally possible to freshen up, festivals don’t have the most advanced washing facilities so you've got to make do with what you have. The doctors at Zava suggest, if you can, try to time your period so you get it before or after your time away. Being without home comforts can make things difficult. If that's not possible, bring your choice of sanitary product, plus extra. The last thing you want is to be caught short. In fact, even if you're not due your period, it's probably best to bring spares anyway.

3. Your Contraceptive Pill Kaat Zoetekouw/Stocksy There is nothing quite like the stomach-dropping feeling you get when you realise that you have traveled away from home and left your birth control pills on your bedside table. Not taking them can mess up your cycle, trigger an early bleed, and you won’t be protected if you have sex. Doctors at Zava have found that many people have forgotten to take their pill away with them and resort to sharing friends, which isn’t such a great idea. Make sure this one is ticked off your packing list.

4. Medications For Tummy Upsets & Hangovers Festivals are about more than the music and fab outfits. One of the nicest things about going away with your friends is hanging out, drinking, eating amazing food, and having a laugh. However, that can lead to some pretty savage hangovers and upset tummies. The experts at Zava suggest, if you anticipate not feeling so great, drink plenty of water, and try and get your hands on some fresh fruit or vegetables. It might also be a good idea to pack with your some hangover cures, such as rehydration sachets. The same goes for stomach issues. Too much food and drink can cause some serious problems on that front, so bring along some medication that will help. But, of course, if you start to feel really unwell, make sure you get medical assistance from a professional at on the festival grounds.

5. Suncream Guille Faingold/Stocksy Glitter might be cute but sunburn certainly isn’t. Sun protection is so important at festivals are you're spending 90 percent of your day outside. Most of us have been in the position where it's a super cloudy day and somehow you've manage to catch the sun. Even if it isn’t warm, suncream is an essential at any festival. There's nothing that will ruin your weekend quite like raging sunburn. Trust me.