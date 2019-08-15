Every zodiac sign has a reputation. When you're talking about someone's zodiac sign, you typically base your judgment on their sign's biggest stereotype. For example, saying someone's "totally a Scorpio" usually means they're intense and mysterious. But where do these stereotypes even come from? According to an astrologer, there are several different things that go into shaping each zodiac sign's character and personality. While some cliches are true, some zodiac signs are just misunderstood.

"Each sign is either connected to the element of Earth, Air, Fire or Water, and has a focus or 'way of being' based on that element," astrologer Elisa Robyn, Ph.D., tells Bustle. Air signs (Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius) are more mental. Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn), tend to be more sensuous. Fire signs typically have intense energy, while Water signs tend to be more emotional.

But astrology has layers to it. In addition to element, each sign is either fixed, mutable, or cardinal. This determines how each sign expresses their traits. Each sign also has their ruling planet. "Astrology weaves all of these pieces together," Robyn says. It's how each sign gets their particular set of traits.

So if you've ever wondered why all the Tauruses you know are so stubborn or why the Cancers in your life are always so moody, there are good explanations for that. Here are the most commonly asked questions about each zodiac sign, answered by an astrologer.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19): Why Are Aries So Competitive And Hard To Get Along With? "Aries is a ram," Robyn says. "They're the very first astrological sign of spring. We begin all of our conversations with Aries, so of course Aries feels a bit special." Aries is a "classic warrior," and is a great person to have by your side if you're starting a business or heading into battle. They're fiery, passionate, super competitive, and they tend to be successful at whatever they set out to do. "Perhaps that's why people think they're not easy to get along with — they're so aggressive," Robyn says. "But trust me, when you want somebody to lead the charge into battle, always choose an Aries."

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Why Are Tauruses So Complicated And Why Do They Get So Easily Attached? "The Taurus would be surprised to be called 'complicated,'" Robyn says. "It's clear to them that all they want to do is keep life the same. They will resist change and will let you know that things are always fine as they are." Tauruses are known for being stubborn for a reason. They're not only Earth signs, but they're fixed signs. Sometimes being set in your ways can come off as complicated. They're also known for getting easily attached and staying attached. A Taurus will hold on to someone for as long as they can. According to Robyn, Taurus is just very sensuous. "They love food and drink any other sensual activities," she says. "So they're not really 'clingy,' and they're not really serious. They're simply very into where they are, how they feel, and what they want."

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Why Are Geminis So Smart And Why Are They So Good In Bed? The Gemini mind runs faster than the speed of light. "They always have three, four, or more ideas and projects going at the same time," Robyn says. "This is the true Energizer bunny moving on overload batteries all the time." Geminis are smart because they're naturally curious about anything and everyone. They're always using their mind, and can know how to connect ideas across all kinds of topics. So they can easily be the life of the party. According to Robyn, if you find one who's good in bed, it's because they love to experiment.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Why Are Cancers So Emotional And Why Do They Always Get So Quiet? Cancer is like the crab. They have a hard outer shell but a soft inner self. "This is one of the most emotional signs in the zodiac," Robyn says. "They're linked to the moon and hence to water and tides." When a Cancer loves someone, they care a lot and their love goes deep. If they ever feel betrayed, they will retreat into their shell and go away. According to Robyn, they may be quiet because they want to listen carefully to what you need. "But don't forget to love them back, or they might disappear into the surf," she says.

5. Leo (July 23 - August 22): Why Are Leos So Popular And Confident? "Leo is the Lion," Robyn says. "They're the king or the queen. They're the head of the pride and the actor rolled into one. If they're in a group they will be the leader." Leo is ruled by the Sun. They know how to make an entrance and will always leave a lasting impression. If they have a chance to dress up, Robyn says they will do it to the nines. "In fact, fashion is an art form for them," she says. "Their beauty comes from a profound self-confidence that they see reflected in the world around them. Give them a stage and watch them strut across it."

6. Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Why Are Virgos Such Perfectionists And Why Are They So Sensitive? "Our Virgo friends are always searching for perfection in everything they do, and in everything we do," Robyn says. They'll work on one project over and over again, fine-tuning and tweaking everything until they finally feel like it's ready to go. Of course, when they finally do launch something, they will think of all the different ways they could've improved. "They might seem sensitive because they want you to appreciate the need for the perfect design, the perfect dinner, or the perfect evening," Robyn says. They're not really known for being stubborn. They just know what they want and what something should look like. In short, they have high standards.

7. Libra (September 23 - October 22): Why Are Libras So Romantic And Why Do They Get So Passive-Aggressive? "Libra is our balance between any two points of view," Robyn says. It will be challening if you argue one point of view because they'll argue the other. If you're in a relationship with a Libra, they'll always strive to have harmony and balance or else they'll feel unsettled. Since they value partnership, they'll try to make sure your needs are being met before theirs. If you're not doing the same for them, they have a tendency to get a little passive-aggressive. Aside from that, they make really great romantic partners. "They can be very charismatic and love a walk through a Museum, fashion house, or an art gallery," Robyn says. You'll always be treated when you're with them.

8. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Why Are Scorpios Good In Bed And Why Are They Always So Hot And Cold? "That Scorpio passion will always show up, but we cannot predict how," Robyn says. "They can be passionately hot, but also passionately cold." Scorpio cares about being good in bed. If you allow them to run hot, they'll make sure that it's a "passionate adventure." But if you try to play it too cool, turn away from them, or treat them with any kind of disrespect, they'll turn ice cold very quickly. According to Robyn, a Scorpio will be loyal until you betray them. "They do have a stinger at the end of their tail, but honestly, they prefer to not use it," she says.

9. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Why Are Sagittariuses Always So Calm And Why Are They Always Single? Sagittarius is the adventurer of the zodiac, who's always on the go. According to Robyn, they may seem very calm for a Fire sign because they're probably thinking about their next move. "They may not even know you're there," she says. "If they tell you the truth, they surely won't notice that you're upset." Out of all the zodiac signs, Sagittarius tend to value their freedom the most. While they'd rather go off exploring on their own, they'll happily take you along if you can keep up.

10. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Why Are Capricorns Hard To Understand And Why Are They So Ambitious? Capricorn is an Earth sign. According to Robyn, they represent the goat, which can be profoundly stubborn. "They can seem very cold at times because they prefer you to see them as strong," she says. "They really are strong and ambitious in a lovely way." Capricorns are known for working hard. They prioritize stability and security in their work and finances before anything else. They're really not that hard to understand. As Robyn says, "They're just not that interested in deep conversations. They'd rather help you feel settled and secure."

11. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Why Are Aquariuses So Confusing And Why Are They Sometimes Hard To Date? "Trying to get an Aquarian to change their mind is like trying to put toothpaste back in the tube," Robyn says. This can be confusing because they can suddenly change their minds out of nowhere. Sometimes they'll do a 180 due to brand new information, or sometimes they'll do it just because they're bored. "This is a sign of brilliance and the rebel," Robyn says. "Try to put them in a box and they will run away." Aquarius may seem hard to date because they do worry about commitment. They have no problem staying in a relationship, but getting them to agree to be in one can be a challenge. If you can appreciate them for who they are and work on actually getting to know them, they can be a really good friend.