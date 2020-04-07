To say that times are uncertain is a pretty big understatement. With the UK in lockdown and most people adapting to life inside, it’s important to find your own small comforts. Distracting yourself from what’s going on can be the best way to escape, and there’s a pretty massive astrological event happening on April 7 that just might help. But what is a pink supermoon, and what does it mean in astrological terms? This phenomenon will be amazing to witness, but it could also mean serious things for your relationships. If you’re self isolating with your nearest and dearest or being kept apart, a lot of revelations could come to light. But it’s fine, because you can blame it on the stars.

What is a pink supermoon?

A supermoon (also known as a perigean full moon or a perigee syzygy) occurs when the full moon is at its closest point to Earth in its monthly orbit. We've already had two supermoons in 2020, but tonight's pink supermoon will be the biggest of the year.

Astrologist Lys Stockley explains that a supermoon "tends to look bigger as it’s rising and then, once it’s in the night sky, it looks like a full moon." So if you want to catch tonight's moon at its most impressive, try and watch around 6.55 p.m if you're in the UK.

Although it sounds beautiful, sadly the pink supermoon isn’t actually vivid pink. There a few different origin stories for the name, but the most common one, as Stockley explains, is associated with a Native American reference to a pink wildflower, which starts to bloom in the U.S. and Canada at the beginning of spring.

In come cultures, the pink supermoon is called the sprouting grass moon, the egg moon, and the fish moon.

RunPhoto/Getty

What does the pink supermoon mean for your relationships?

A pink supermoon appears every year in April and, as we are all having to stay at home this year, we're in with a good chance of catching a glimpse of it. However, it could mean much more than a pretty display in the sky. As astrologer Russell Grant explains:

“Tonight’s full moon is in Libra. Libra is a sign of partnerships, harmony, and respectful relationships. We’re all in this together. We are facing the same challenges the world over and the Libran Supermoon will magnify how, in coming together, we can and will help each other to the other side.”

He continues: "Expect to hear more uplifting stories of communities pulling together to help the most vulnerable and those who are self-isolating."

However, where Grant predicts harmony, Stockley is more wary for what tonight's moon could mean for relationships – especially while we're in such close quarters. For so many people, the lockdown has been a really trying time. Whether you’re missing friends, family, or a partner, or have been isolating with people and your patience is slowly wearing thin, the pink supermoon could bring on some revelations in your personal life. “This is going to affect people who have a lot of Libra or Aries in their chart but a full moon is always about relationships,” says Stockley, “and relationship issues that are in the background may come to a head. If there are relationship imbalances, you might suddenly find them out in the open.”

However, Stockley also says that the pink supermoon could be a time of a real romantic awakening for you. “For people who’ve been wanting to start a relationship, it might all start under the full moon.”