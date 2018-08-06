At the end of July, most of the world experienced a total lunar eclipse, the longest one in this century. It made July a pretty exciting month, and it looks like August isn't going to be much different. On Saturday, August 11th, there will be a partial solar eclipse, which happens when the moon, sun, and Earth don't align in a perfectly straight line. During a partial solar eclipse, the moon casts only the outer part of its shadow on Earth, and according to Time and Date, it looks like the moon has taken a bite out of the sun. Just like the lunar eclipse, the solar eclipse is going to affect you as well. If you're wondering what the August partial solar eclipse means for your zodiac sign, I've got answers.

According to Dark Star Astrology, "a solar eclipse is a turbocharged New Moon." The energy of a new moon is usually about starting fresh and doing something new. But when there's an eclipse, the energy gets disrupted, and changes things up a bit. Dark Star Astrology reported, "During an eclipse, like the lucid dream, we get that same sudden feeling of hyperawareness. We could do anything! Sometimes this is so awesome that we don't know what to do, others even become afraid of their own power."

Basically, a partial solar eclipse like this one is great for figuring things out, coming to some sort of revelation, and learning balance. This is the time to get your life together, no matter what your sign is. Still, it's not exactly the same for everyone — below, you'll find out how the eclipse will affect your sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Cora Foxx/Bustle As Cafe Astrology said, August is a great time for self-discovery for you. That might make you want to start something new, and the energy from the solar eclipse is only going to make that desire stronger. You're going to want a fresh start in any or all aspects of your life. Try to ignore that desire until mid-September — this isn't the best time to start something new, even if you want to.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Cora Foxx/Bustle August is a good month for you to find the right balance in all parts of your life, but the eclipse could make things a little more confusing. According to Astrostyle, something big could change, like your living situation or family structure: "This is the penultimate eclipse in a series on the Leo/Aquarius axis that's been transforming your home and career sectors since February 2017. It's the prelude to a grand finale on January 21, 2019, so it may take until then for things to completely settle or reveal themselves. But if you reflect on the past two years, you'll see how much you've grown—and maybe even radically changed—around home, family, career or work-life balance."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Cora Foxx/Bustle This is a busy time for you, especially since Mercury is retrograde until the 19th. As Mercury rules your sign, you're experiencing more communication issues than usual. The solar eclipse is going to make you want new beginnings, but take things slow. This eclipse is going to ignite your expressive third house, which means your creativity will get a boost, leading to success in many different areas of your life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Cora Foxx/Bustle Your August is going to be slow, which means it's a good time to settle down and focus on the things that really matter. Horoscope.com says, "The new moon (and solar eclipse) on the eleventh could light up a financial matter and bring you something valuable. There could be some mixed messages, but you should hear good news in the end." The eclipse is going to give you the energy and drive you need to get something new done.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Cora Foxx/Bustle This solar eclipse is happening in your sign, so according to Cafe Astrology, "it's an essential time for pursuing your personal goals, expressing yourself independently, and taking care of your needs." You might suddenly find yourself with the opportunity to do something important or something you've been wanting to do for a really long time. Go for it!

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Cora Foxx/Bustle Mercury, which rules your sign, is retrograde during the eclipse, meaning that communication and details are going to be tough for you. Astrostyle says that the eclipse could bring a "major intuitive hit or spiritual awakening — especially if you tame that overactive mind fo yours." Your mind is going to feel a bit jumbled, and you might feel confused by the energy surrounding you, but you'll get through it. Instead of focusing on something new, focus on putting the past behind you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Cora Foxx/Bustle This month finds you really focused on friendships, networking, and big projects. The solar eclipse might push you to make a big decision or to end a friendship, but try not to act impulsively. Astrostyle says, "It's the second to last in a series of game-changing eclipses that have been touching down on the Leo/Aquarius axis since February 2018, altering your friendships, love life and creative expression. There will be one more eclipse here in January 2019, so between now and then, take a clear-eyed inventory of the people surrounding you. Are they true-blue members of Team Libra, or are they only there for the good times?"

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Cora Foxx/Bustle August is a month when you're feeling driven and ambitious — you have things you want to get done, and you want to make them happen. You're focused on getting things done professionally, at home, and in your relationships. The solar eclipse is going to make that even more intense, giving you more energy for new beginnings or to reach your goals.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Cora Foxx/Bustle This eclipse is definitely going to make you feel extra ambitious! Cafe Astrology says, "The Solar eclipse on the 11th fills you with take-charge energy. It can motivate you to share a project with others, embark on a course of study, or take part in a horizon-expanding adventure. Fortunately, this energy sticks around for months ahead, so if you can't manage it just yet, you have plenty of time to set things up."

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Cora Foxx/Bustle This could be a big time for you, as Horoscope.com says, "A major challenge or lurking problem could arrive with the new moon and solar eclipse of August 11, but don't fret. Be strong and sure of your facts and do what’s needed. You have some unexpected support from friends." You're going to feel a burst of energy to get through whatever comes your way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Cora Foxx/Bustle This could be exciting for you, relationship-wise. Astrostyle says, "This month will bring the second-to-last eclipse in this series, a Leo solar (new moon) eclipse on August 11 that sweeps into your seventh house of one-on-one relationships. A brand-new chance to join forces could arrive unexpectedly, or you could meet someone who feels like your "other half"—for romance, friendship or business."