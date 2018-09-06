Have you been feeling like things are getting a wee bit shaken up when it comes to your love life, your finances, and maybe even your beauty routine? Well, if so, I'm here to confirm that you're not alone — and that you can, in fact, blame it on astrology (don't you love when that turns out to be case?). We're currently in the shadow period of Venus retrograde 2018 — meaning that the planet's full-blown retrograde is lurking just around the corner, waiting to sprinkle us with confusion and mixed emotions when it comes to love, money, and luxury for six whole weeks beginning Oct. 5 and ending Nov. 16.

As we fly toward Venus retrograde, it definitely feels more like retroshade. Sorry to be salty, but come on — this is literally the seventh planet to go retrograde in the past few months alone. We are going through the astrological ringer, folks! But, silver lining: we've survived this far, right? And Venus retrograde brings us a really important opportunity to re-evaluate all of our relationships and passions to be sure we're surrounding ourselves with as much beauty as we can. "Venus retrograde in transit is a time of introspection and reassessment," explains Astrology King. "Use Venus retrogrades to improve how you feel about yourself, to love yourself more. Think about what really brings you pleasure." Now's the time to think about these things, but be aware that it's not necessarily time to act on them. Waiting until the retrograde has cleared will ensure that you're making decisions with clarity, and will minimize any damage caused by rash decisions.

So let's sum it up: Do not, I repeat, do not be tempted by shiny new love prospects, dusty old exes, expensive beauty products, or any extreme hair cuts. Now is not the time for that. Is that too much to ask? As a Libra ruled by the planet Venus, I'll answer for all of us: Yes, it's too much to ask. But we can at least try, can't we? Let's do what we can to use this time for growth and reflection.

Here's everything you should avoid during Venus retrograde to help avert disasters once the shadows clear and Venus gets back on track.

Jumping Into A New Relationship

Expect to have extra-large heart eyes and feel overly obsessed with all things ~love~ during this retrograde. Venus rules over romance, after all, so you'll be falling head over heels all too easily during this stretch. "Destiny encounters are possible and you may actually come into contact with your soul mate," said Astrology King on their site. They continued, "However, it is better to wait until Venus turns direct to make your move." If even your soulmate can wait until post-retrograde to seal the deal, then all the other prospects likely can, too. No need to put your love life on hold, just don't dive in too deep, as flings that start now aren't likely to last.

Suddenly Ending A Relationship

If you're linked up at the moment, expect to feel like you're suddenly questioning everything. Venus retrograde is a time when we should examine our relationships — romantic or otherwise — and consider whether they reflect what we really want. And while thinking critically about your partnership is 100% necessary and healthy, actually acting on your feelings at this particular time may not be the best move — especially if the feelings are new and sudden. "If your deepest desires aren’t being met ... you need to revisit the underlying principles of ‘give and take’ and strike to find a better balance," shared Astrology Butterfly. So think hard, and if you still feel like the relationship is in SOS-mode when Venus goes direct, you'll have much more clarity at that point to inform how you want to proceed.

Being Tempted By An Ex

Beware the urge to text your ex. Seriously. Just say no. Delete the phone number. Block them on social media until the retrograde ends. Whatever it takes to control your Venusian urges. The likelihood of old flames reappearing and reigniting (or at least trying to) during this retrograde? Frightfully high, I'm afraid — but you can use this energy to actually heal old wounds. "Find the reasons for problems in earlier or current relationships. This is where old lovers reappearing can help you clear away the past to make room for new relationships," advises Astrology King. Instead of getting swept away in lust and nostalgia, focus on what can be learned from your past relationships and carry that knowledge forward.

Making Any Big Purchases

Venus is the planet of ~luxury~ so naturally, it rules over your spending money. That said, as Venus retrogrades, you'll want to hide your piggy bank up on the highest shelf you have, cause any large purchases or financial risks are seriously not advised. "As Venus also rules money, it’s traditionally thought that Venus retrograde is not an ideal time for investing or buying luxury items," explains Astrology King. Leave luxury splurges on your wish list for now to avoid any financial drama or buyer's remorse later.

Drastically Changing Your Appearance

To chop bangs or not to chop bangs — why is that always the question? Well, expect that dilemma tenfold during Venus retrograde. All I can say is please, put down the scissors, and do cancel that hair appointment. Venus rules over all things beauty-related, so the desire to revamp your look is strong right now for all zodiac signs. But now isn't the time to go bleach your whole head, shave off your eyebrows for the first time, or spontaneously plunge into a pixie cut. And probably no new tattoos, either. Hair grows back at least, but tattoos are forever — and avoiding "forever" decisions when it comes to your appearance during Venus retrograde is a good rule of thumb.

Losing Your Temper

During this retrograde, Venus will be square Mars — a difficult aspect that can cause emotions to run high. Astrology King warns that "if you are already an impatient or aggressive person, try not to lose your temper if you face rejection." Relationships are under the microscope right now for everyone, so just remember to be extra kind to yourself and others and express yourself in gentler ways. "There are other ways to safely express your frustrations. ... [C]hannel this energy into creative work like sculpture or dance," advises Astrology King.

Redecorating Your House

Venus loves luxury, doesn't she? Just know that while you may be tempted to turn your dream-bedroom Pinterest board into a reality during this retrograde, it's not necessarily going to be the best time to do so. Firstly, spending big money is a no-no right now, so that likely rules out any major redecorating sesh. But secondly, your idea of luxury during the retrograde might be slightly skewed and overly-influenced, so there's no guarantees you'll be pleased with that disco ball you installed in your living room once the retrograde ends. Play it safe and keep your ideas on the mood board for now. If you've still got the itch when Venus goes direct, feel free to make moves.