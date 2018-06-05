The 2018 midterm elections are officially heating up, and 2018's "Super Tuesday" has eight races for poll-watchers to follow. Everyone wants to see who will win, but if you're wondering what time primary results come in, there's a whole set of different answers for you.

As The New York Times laid out, eight states have primary elections Tuesday: Alabama, California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, and South Dakota. In such an important midterm year, with the Democrats vying to get control of either or both houses, any of these races could take on national importance. And you may also notice that the eight states listed above fall across all four time zones that cover the continental United States.

According to Ballotpedia, here's when you'll see the results rolling in across the country.

8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT): New Jersey, Alabama, Mississippi, and the eastern half of South Dakota

New Jersey, Alabama, Mississippi, and the eastern half of South Dakota 9 p.m. ET (7 p.m. MT): the western half of South Dakota and from New Mexico

the western half of South Dakota and from New Mexico 10 p.m. ET (8 p.m. MT/9 p.m CT): Iowa and Montana

Iowa and Montana 11 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT): California

California's primary will probably be the one that most people are focused on, according to Reuters, because Democrats could grab up to 10 currently Republican-held seats. However, you'll only begin getting those results an hour after the rest of the polls in the country have closed.

There are plenty of races to keep you busy before California polls close, however. According to CNN, New Jersey has several races worth following, including primaries concerning two seats from which Republican congressmen are retiring. This leaves two open seats in a state where, according to CNN, Trump is pretty unpopular — so Democrats see them as important targets.

Looking over to Alabama, the Montgomery Advertiser reported that the Republicans are coming into this year of elections looking pretty strong, despite the energy that the state Democratic Party got after Senatorial candidate Doug Jones won in the December 2017 special election. Overall, CNN wrote that none of the Alabama races are particularly competitive this year.

Mississippi is an interesting case this year, as CNN wrote that they'll have both U.S. Senate seats on the ballot following Sen. Thad Cochran's retirement. However, the Sun Herald reported that turnout appears to be low, and that state Democrats don't seem very excited about the options before them.

According to CBS News, South Dakota doesn't have any races for the federal government, but they do have a gubernatorial race for a position that is not expected to go Democratic in such a heavily Republican state.

USA Today reported, though, that New Mexico does have one race of national interest: the race for New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District. In that race, four Republican candidates will be battling to face the Democratic contender, who will most likely end up being Xochitl Torres Small, a newcomer to political office who Democrats see as a potential future star.

CNN wrote that Iowa has two House races worth watching. Both are currently held by Republicans in districts that voted for Trump in 2016 and Obama in 2012, so the Democrats see them both as golden opportunities.

As for Montana, CBS News reported that the most important race nationally is the Republican primary for a Montana Senate seat currently held by Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, who has butted up against Trump. Both of the main GOP contenders in the primary have aligned themselves with the president.

Whether you're watching one state in particular or just waiting to see what the general results say about the direction this election year is going, you've got a long night ahead of you.