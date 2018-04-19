It's the most wonderful time of the year! And no, we're not talking about Christmas. Makeup and skin care junkies know that Sephora's Spring 2018 Beauty Insider sale is happening right now, which means VIB shoppers can stock up on both old favorites and new discoveries for up to 15 percent off. The sale began on Apr. 13 (for VIB Rouge members) and will run through Apr. 23, so if you have not started making a list of things you want to buy and are eligible to use the discount, now might be a good time to start browsing.

If the thought of being able to shop all of your favorite Sephora products for less than usual overwhelms you, you are not alone. Where do you even begin? What products should you actually be spending your hard earned cash on? Is there any specific item you might be missing out on that you never knew you needed in your kit?!

Bustle tapped 27 of the industry's biggest makeup artists to find out the one product they are going to shop during Sephora's Beauty Insider sale. Check out the list below and prepare to add one or five (or maybe all) of the products to your cart.

1 Jet Lag Mask Sephora Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask, $48, Sephora Nam Vo is constantly flying around the world working on famous faces, from Kylie Jenner to Chrissy Teigen. As a result, she says she's "always jet-lagged" — and so are her clients! For this reason, she loves using the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask on herself and her clientele. "It makes the skin dewy and soft like butter I can’t live without it," Vo tells Bustle.

2 Sephora Collection PRO Essential Brush Set: Rose Gold Edition Sephora Sephora Collection PRO Essential Brush Set: Rose Gold Edition, $175, Sephora Helen Phillips, National Artist for Sephora Collection, suggests snatching up their gorgeous new Rose Gold brush set during the Sephora Beauty Insider Sale. The collection features 12 of Sephora Collection's most popular brushes, but with rose gold embellishments (which are only available for a limited time). "Plus, it comes with a convenient on-the-go pouch to keep your brushes clean and organized!" Phillips notes.

3 Bite Beauty Agave Lip Mask Sephora Bite Beauty Agave Lip Mask, $26, Sephora If there is one product you can always find in Daniel Chinchilla's kit, it's Bite Beauty's Agave Lip Mask. "It’s the only thing that I’ve used that heals and hydrates dry lips. You can use it throughout the day or right before bed as a leave-on lip mask," he says. Pro tip: Chinchilla suggests using a little under your lipstick to give a hydrating finish. "Hydrated lips will look a lot fuller, and healthy." (So that's how he gets Ariana Grande's lips to look so luscious!)

4 BECCA Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder Sephora BECCA Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder, $38, Sephora One look at Kerry Cole's Instagram and it's clear the International makeup artist and BECCA Cosmetics Global Style Director is an expert at looking glowy AF. Her secret? BECCA's new powder. "It’s like a hydrating-mist-meets-a-setting powder infused with 50 percent water," Cole shares with Bustle. She goes on to say that the "magical" powder is "feather light, blurs imperfections, and sets makeup for all day refreshing wear."

5 beautyblender Sephora the original beautyblender®, $20, Sephora If you've ever wondered how Rashida Jones or Kaley Cuoco get their flawless finish for the red carpet, Jamie Greenberg (the genius MUA behind their makeup) shares how: the OG beautyblender. "It creates a mistake-free zone when it comes to foundation and concealer."

6 Kevyn Aucoin Electropop Pro Eyeshadow Palette Sephora Kevyn Aucoin Electropop Pro Eyeshadow Palette, $57, Sephora Now that spring has finally arrived, it's time to brighten up your eyeshadows! Janet Jackson's longtime makeup artist Preston Meneses loves Kevyn Aucoin's Electropop Pro Eyeshadow Palette for the warmer months ahead. "You can create so many different looks!" he tells Bustle. He also says that the color payoff from this palette truly can't be beat.

7 Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Ultra Gentle Daily Peel For Sensitive Skin Sephora Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Ultra Gentle Daily Peel For Sensitive Skin, $88, Sephora "This ultra-gentle peel is the perfect partner to perfecting your complexion," says Eliza Davila, Sephora PRO Artist. "This skin care must-have is saturated with anti-agers, gentle acids, and soothing botanicals to help reduce the appearance of enlarged pores, uneven skin tone, texture, fine lines and wrinkles." Have sensitive skin? Davila says the daily peel is gentle enough to use and will make your makeup application even smoother and more beautiful-looking.

8 Too Faced Natural Face Palette Sephora Too Faced Natural Face Palette, $44, Sephora Elyse Reneau, Too Faced's Global Pro Artist, is living for the brand's new Natural Face Palette. "First of all, I can’t get over how beautiful it is and second, the formula is so velvety and easy to blend!" Reneau suggests layering Starlight, the pink highlighter, over the blushes in the palette to create a radiant flush. Oh, and bonus — it smells like coconut!

9 Hourglass Cosmetics, No. 28 Lip Treatment Oil Sephora Hourglass Cosmetics, No. 28 Lip Treatment Oil, $44, Sephora Ever wonder how SZA's pout always looks so gorgeous? Celebrity makeup artist Samuel Paul has a little secret he likes to use on his clients: Hourglass Cosmetics' No. 28 Lip Treatment Oil. "It’s luxurious and opulent with its 24K gold plated tip that feels great, but is also perfect for relieving dryness and adding extra moisture!"

10 Clinique Beyond Perfecting Foundation + Concealer Sephora Clinique Beyond Perfecting Foundation + Concealer, $29, Sephora Amy Suchma, Sephora PRO Artist, has her pick of fancy foundations, but swears by this $29 formula from Clinique, whether she wants a little cover-up or the full beat. "I’m a girl on the go and don’t like to carry too much product around with me as I travel, so this two-in-one formula makes life super easy," says Suchma. She also loves how nourishing it feels on her skin. "This hydrating formula [is perfect] for ladies over 40 (like myself) since it doesn’t settle into texture or lines."

11 BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector® Pressed Highlighter Sephora BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector® Pressed Highlighter, $38, Sephora Are you over BECCA's Champagne Pop highlighter yet? Neither is Felicia La Tour. This shade is her favorite because it's so universal. But La Tour actually loves all of BECCA's highlighters. "They have every color for every skin tone [and] it has great pigment and can be worn with no makeup for the 'no makeup' look!"

12 Pat McGrath Labs Mothership II Eyeshadow Palette – Sublime Sephora Pat McGrath Labs Mothership II Eyeshadow Palette – Sublime, $125, Sephora Looking for a new eyeshadow palette? Chris Sams, Sephora PRO Artist has one for you. "These ultra-pigmented eyeshadows are every makeup junkie’s dream! The spectrum of neutrals and pops of color make it the perfect palette for everything from everyday eyes to full-on glam," he shares. "The transformer shades instantly take any look to the next level!"

13 Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray Sephora Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray, $32, Sephora Urban Decay Global Makeup Artist Steve Kassajikian believes everyone should have a bottle of their All Nighter Setting Spray. "You can use it to set your makeup, intensify pigment, keep your brows in place, tame fly aways, mix it in with foundation, etc." Did you even know you could use it all those ways?!

14 Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Full-Bodied Foundation Brush 110 Sephora Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Full-Bodied Foundation Brush 110, $34, Sephora If you choose to invest in one makeup brush, Joy Fennell suggests you grab yourself one of Fenty Beauty's foundation brushes. "This brush is the best foundation brush in the world! The brush gives amazing coverage and the handle weight is perfect," she shares.

15 Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick in Metallics Sephora Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick in Metallics, $14, Sephora Lawrence Lim, Sephora Collection trainer and makeup artist, thinks you should stock up on Sephora Collection's metallic cream lip stains for spring and summer. "'90s styles are coming back and the metallic shades are totally trending!"

16 Drunk Elephant's T.L.C Sukari Babyfacial Sephora Drunk Elephant T.L.C Sukari Babyfacial, $80, Sephora Looking for "clarity, even texture, and radiance" in your skin in 20 minutes, asks Jenn Nguyen? If so, look no further than her pick for the sale: Drunk Elephant's T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial.

17 MAKE UP FOR EVER Ultra HD Perfector Skin Tint Foundation SPF 25 Sephora MAKE UP FOR EVER Ultra HD Perfector Skin Tint Foundation SPF 25, $36, Sephora If you are looking to switch your foundation up for the sunnier seasons ahead, Max Bronner has one he thinks you will love. "You’re going to want lighter-weight coverage with an SPF built right in. I’ve been obsessed with MAKE UP FOR EVER’s new Ultra HD Perfector that instantly blurs and perfects while protecting with SPF 25!"

18 NARS Narsissist Wanted Cheek Palette Sephora NARS Narsissist Wanted Cheek Palette, $59, Sephora If you've been on the hunt for the perfect blush, add this palette to your cart. "These cheek palettes are the perfect way to wardrobe and experiment with blush and they’re amazing for artists’ kits," says Jeffrey English, Sephora PRO Artist. "Nars’ blush formula is iconic and needs no introduction. It has been a Sephora best-seller for years, and comes in so many brightening shades. The creamy, blendable formula is consistently smooth between all of the different finishes."

19 Marc Jacobs Shameless Youthful-Look 24H Foundation SPF 25 Marc Jacobs Shameless Youthful-Look 24H Foundation SPF 25, $46, Sephora Amanda Wilson loves Marc Jacobs' new Shameless foundation if you're looking for a long-wear, natural-looking foundation. "It's a must!" she shares with Bustle.

20 Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches, $75, Sephora Dominique Lerma's got some advice for how to "cheat a well-rested night" — these 24K gold eye patches! "The caffeine gives an instant boost and is like a double espresso shot for your under eyes, diminishing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles," Lerma tells Bustle. It also contains hyaluronic acid and slight notes of lavender to hydrate and soothe your skin.

21 Pat McGrath Labs Mothership I Eyeshadow Palette – Subliminal Sephora Pat McGrath Labs Mothership I Eyeshadow Palette – Subliminal, $125, Sephora David Razzano, Sephora PRO Artist, believes the Sephora Spring Beauty Insider Sale is "the perfect chance to grab that dazzling product you have been coveting." For him, it's the Pat McGrath Labs Mothership I - Subliminal Palette because "[it's] filled with blendable, highly pigmented eyeshadows" and "will always be in style."

22 BECCA Backlight Priming Filter BECCA Backlight Priming Filter, $38, Sephora Lysette Castellanos loves using BECCA's Backlight Priming Filter on both her clients and herself. "On my naturals days, I like to use it alone with a little concealer under my eyes, mascara, and some blush and I'm out the door!"

23 Tarte Mermaid Skin™ Hyaluronic H2O Serum Tarte Mermaid Skin™ Hyaluronic H2O Serum, $42, Sephora Tarte Global Pro Makeup Artist Freddy Lopez is currently obsessed with Tarte's new Mermaid Skin serum. "A hyaluronic acid-packed serum formula is what everyone needs for balancing our skin’s hydration levels," he shares. "It [also] contains marine plant extracts and pro vitamin B5 for all day antioxidant protection!" He suggests keeping it cool in the fridge "for morning de-puffing" and on your hands for "instant moisture."

24 Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick, $46, Sephora According to Bobbi Brown Senior Makeup Artist Eric Kim, the Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick is perfect for quick touch-ups and buildable coverage, and "it melts into your skin, so it doesn’t get cakey or textured." It's also compact enough to throw in your purse or clutch.

25 Natasha Denona Tropic Eyeshadow Palette Natasha Denona Tropic Eyeshadow Palette, $129, Sephora "I’ve been a die-hard Natasha Denona fan for years now. This palette is such a welcomed disruption from my usual bronzy spring and summer go-to shades," say Myiesha Sharece, Sephora PRO Artist. "The top portion features neutrals with both cool and warm undertones, with unique rosy shades thrown in the mix, and that bottom row is just pure jewel toned joy!" Sharece says you can also use the shadows as blush, liners, or highlighter. "You’ll catch me wearing 'Gusti' and 'Limoncello' all over my face this summer," she says.

26 Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra Longwear Concealer Sephora Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra Longwear Concealer, $28, Sephora "This medium to full coverage, weightless concealer is a must-have in my kit and my new favorite concealer that we carry at Sephora," Ilde Goncalves, Sephora PRO Artist, tells Bustle. "This magic potion that Laura created helps to perfect, hydrate, and blur any fine lines around the eye area or face with a 12 hour crease-resistant wear." Goncalves says it's also great for neutralizing any discoloration, dark circles, or redness on the face. He's received 100 percent satisfaction among clients he's used it on.