What To Know About Mike Gravel, The 88-Year-Old Who Isn’t Running For President To Win

A 2020 presidential candidate who was once the senator of Alaska has released a campaign announcement video on Monday, and it's probably unlike any other campaign ad you've seen before. So, here's what to know about Mike Gravel, whose 2020 candidacy just made the Democratic primary arena a little more crowded — and considering some of his policy positions, maybe even a little more interesting

One of the more unique aspects about Gravel's presidential candidacy is that three teenagers from New York drafted him into the 2020 race, according to Rolling Stone. His political past is nothing to sneer at, though. Gravel, who is 88 years old, is known for supporting the public release of the Pentagon papers, according to the outlet. Titled "The Report of the Office of the Secretary of Defense Vietnam Task Force," the Pentagon papers shed light on America's military record in Vietnam from the 1940s to the 1960s. Mic.com reported that it was a 47-volume document detailing the American army's role in Vietnam and was made released during former president Richard Nixon's administration.

With such a politically loaded history behind him, Gravel's 2020 campaign announcement video is aptly dubbed "Rock 2.0." The video holds little back when it comes to criticizing the effects brought on by American foreign and domestic policies.

Mike Gravel 2020 on YouTube

It's worth noting here that Gravel is pretty upfront about his intentions. At one point in his campaign clip, there is some text that notes that Gravel is not running in the 2020 race to become president. In fact, the text notes that he wants to compete in the Democratic primary debates. "America needs voice for justice," the text says. "Help Mike Gravel get to the debates to be that voice."

Gravel's campaign announcement video features a list of present and former lawmakers from the Democratic Party as well as the CEO of Starbucks, Howard Schultz, making critical comments about various measures like the Green New Deal and Medicare for All. It shows people like California Democratic Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, Texas Democratic Sen. Beto O'Rourke, former vice president Joe Biden, and Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

From Schultz to Klobuchar, each individual can be seen making commentary, which Gravel seems to disagree with. For example, the video features Klobuchar's February remarks at a CNN town hall meeting where she said that she did not support free college in America. The scene then cuts to a cane-carrying Gravel who shakes his head with disapproval.

Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The video also features old remarks from Gravel while he was a lawmaker. From lambasting American wars in foreign countries to condemning the amount of resources used in the War on Drugs, Gravel can be seen criticizing a variety of political measures. The video shows a clip of a much younger Gravel saying, "Human beings are being killed as I speak to you tonight. [They are being] killed as a direct result of policy decisions we, as a body, have made."

As mentioned before, Gravel is not in it to win it. The idea seems to be much more philosophical in that the former Alaska senator wants a seat at the Democratic primary debates. And if he keeps winning the youth's support, Gravel's aspiration might just materialize into reality.