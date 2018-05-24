Memorial Day is fast approaching, a day of honoring those who gave their lives to serve the United States and protect our freedom. Each year, friends and family come together to pay their respect, celebrate the country, and share a good meal (and perhaps an adult beverage or two). If you're hosting this year, let's talk about what you should serve at your Memorial Day party based on your zodiac — just to bring a little excitement to the standard BBQ with hot dogs and hamburgers.

Memorial Day is celebrated on the last Monday of May each year, which brings us to May 28 for 2018. With it being a federal holiday, many Americans swap the office for social gatherings, meaning everywhere you go is borderline chaos. Head to a restaurant or any type of outdoor venue and, well, don't plan on finding any empty seats.

If you want to skip the crowds this year, raise the country's flag at home and host your own shindig. With the help of these recipes — which are simple to follow and taste like heaven on earth — you can serve a delicious, filling meal everyone will enjoy. Roll up your sleeves and head to the kitchen. It's time to get cooking!

1 Aquarius Averie Cooks Aquarius is a fan of intellectual conversation, and there's no better way to enjoy a healthy debate than over cocktails. Get in the summertime spirit with these tropical mango mimosas from Averie Cooks.

2 Pisces Bake Love Give Pisces is a friend to the animals, so going meat-free this Memorial Day might be for you. Try this caprese pasta salad from Bake Love Give — it's packed with flavor, off-the-charts delicious, and perfectly refreshing during the rising temps.

3 Aries Baked by Rachel Nobody enjoys classic comfort food like Aries. This slow cooker beef and bean chili from Baked by Rachel is just what you need: hot, comforting, and filling. Finish off this low-maintenance recipe by smothering it in cheese, because cheese = happiness.

4 Taurus Brown Eyed Baker Taurus likes to work with their hands, so treat your guests to these pigs in a blanket from Brown Eyed Baker, and you'll all enjoy the holiday. So cute and so amazing.

5 Gemini Inside the Bru Crew Life Gemini is all over the place and lives for variety. It's impossible to get bored with this chocolate mint Oreo fudge from Inside the Bru Crew Life. How can you have just one piece?

6 Cancer Confessions of a Cookbook Queen Cancer might very well be the foodie of the zodiac, so something unique and imaginative is in order. These mini Jell-O aquariums from Confessions of a Cookbook Queen are just what the doctor ordered. Look at all those vibrant colors.

7 Leo Deliciously Yum Memorial Day, for many, marks the unofficial start of summer — Leo's favorite season. Celebrate the bright colors and flavors of this time of year with lemon poppyseed bundt cake from Deliciously Yum. Does this cake count toward our daily fruit serving? Asking for a friend.

8 Virgo A Spicy Perspective For Virgo, colorful eating is the way to be. Keep it Instagram-worthy with this Brazilian chopped salad from A Spicy Perspective. Try not to stick your face in the bowl.

9 Libra Damn Delicious Libra definitely wants to get outdoors this Memorial Day, so fire up the grill and whip up these honey BBQ chicken kabobs from Damn Delicious. Your tastebuds won't know what hit them.

10 Scorpio Food Doodles Scorpio loves spicy food — it's part of their fierce personality. This chipotle and sweet pepper hummus from Food Doodles has a little kick to it, and you can adjust the heat to your own satisfaction. Hummus makes everything better.

11 Sagittarius Bakerella If you're a Sagittarius, you probably love to indulge in sweet treats. This red velvet cake from Bakerella will give you life, and the red is the perfect patriotic complement to your party.