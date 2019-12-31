Big, lavish New Year's Eve parties aren’t for everyone. And let’s be honest, the pressure to have the ultimate amazing night, a wonderful outfit, and a dreamy kiss at midnight usually ends in disappointment and a sore head. And it's rarely cheap. Taxi prices go up, club entries are suddenly extortionate, and the price of hosting a party all adds up.

There are so many other ways to celebrate the start of a new year which don't include partying or watching fireworks in the cold. But, if you’re throwing in the new year’s eve party towel, and you’d rather stay in cosied up on the sofa with your loved ones, or you’ve never really been too keen on celebrating in the first place, it doesn’t mean your night has to be a dull one.

You can still catch an excellent fireworks display play along with end of year quizzes, and see some superb musical performances from some of the biggest people in the industry all without having to leave your home — or even, your bed.

So, sit back and relax, because here are some of the best films and TV shows to get stuck into this New Year’s Eve.

'Calendar Girls' Starring Helen Mirren and Julie Walters, Calendar Girls follows the true story of the Women’s Institute in Rylstone as members bare all for a naked calendar to fund a new sofa for one member's sick husband. Channel 5, 5 p.m.

'Eastenders' No New Year's Eve is really complete without some drama from one of Britain’s best soaps, Eastenders. Catch up with the shocking family feuds, affairs and fights going on in Albert Square. BBC One, 7:30 p.m.

'Spectre' Jonathan Olley/Columbia/Eon/Danjaq/Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock Before the release of the next James Bond film, No Time To Die, why not get up to date and catch up on the most recent 007 film, Spectre? It's packed full of action, gadgets, and all the fave-corny catch phrases. ITV, 8 p.m.

'New Year's Eve' The seems to be the only fitting time to watch the movie New Year’s Eve. The film follows lots of New Yorkers trying to navigate life and love. And it stars half of Hollywood, including Halle Berry, Sarah Jessica Parker, Michelle Pfeiffer, Robert De Niro, and Zac Efron. Channel 5, 10:05 p.m.

'The Graham Norton Show' For Graham Norton's New Year's Eve special, he’ll be joined by Hollywood legend Tom Hanks, Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse, and boxing champion Anthony Joshua, to name but a few. BBC One, 10:20 p.m.

'Craig David Rocks Big Ben Live' Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images Sandwiched before and after the midnight countdown, tune in to BBC One to welcome in the new year with Craig David in London's Central Hall Westminster. Expect fireworks — and not just from the man himself. BBC One, 11:25 p.m.

'Alan Carr’s Celebrity Replay' Join funnyman Alan Carr for a star-studded line up as they look back over events of the last year. From Stormzy at Glastonbury to the Rugby World Cup, Alan Carr will take you on a recent trip down memory lane. ITV, 11 p.m.

'Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2019' The other funny Carr (Jimmy) will be on Channel 4 with the Big Fat Quiz Of The Year with special guests Dara Ó Briain, Maya Jama, Asim Chaudhry, Roisin Conaty, Richard Ayoade, and Noel Fielding as they put their knowledge of the past 12 months to the test. Channel 4, 11 p.m.