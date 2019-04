Par for the bloody course course, the Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere went out with a bang. Beneath Winterfell, audiences saw a creepy, gory symbol, made out of human arms, with a young boy attached to the center. Beric Dondarrion explained that this was the Night King's symbol, which served as a warning for the rest of Westeros. That said, it's unclear what exactly it means.

More to come...