After less than a month of dating, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson announced their engagement, and now it's time to talk about wedding planning. While many are wondering what kind of dress Grande will pick out, the fashion of her fiance is going to be just as epic. Pete Davidson might not wear a tux to his wedding, according to his friend and now wedding stylist, Tan France.

France is one of the Fab Five in Netflix’s “Queer Eye” reboot, and the fashion expert was asked to help style Davidson on his big day. The two met back in March, when France took Davidson out for a shopping trip for a Saturday Night Live skit, helping him up his fashion game.

"I trust you way more than my Staten Island fashion knowledge," Davidson joked in the clip, and now it seems that trust will extend to his wedding day.

In an interview with Page Six, France shared that he will be helping his friend shop for his upcoming nuptials, but he doesn't want to see the couple go traditional when it comes to walking down the aisle. Since both Grande and Davidson have such distinct and playful styles, he thinks they should lean into that and go a little more contemporary.

"I would like to see [Davidson] wear his version of swag. Probably not a tux! I don’t want to see him in a neutral, regular tux — he’s way too cool for that," France said. "And you know whatever [Grande] wears is going to be epic. She’d look great in everything. And she must have every designer in the world clamoring to dress her — I know that if I were a designer, I would be!"

What France has in mind in terms of swag is still uncertain, but one could be sure that he will help Davidson pick out something fashion forward and epic.

When it comes to Davidson's style, the comedian isn't afraid of a little bit of color. He regularly wears bright, neon-hued hoodies, veers towards graphic prints, and doesn't mind clashing color schemes or patterns. Since he has such eclectic tastes and an easy-going attitude when it comes to trying new styles on, chances are France will help him piece something together that's truly amazing.

Looking through Davidson's past outfits, you can slowly start to get an idea of just how adventurous he could get with his formal wear. When on a talk show, he went grunge with a black and white buffalo shirt paired with a graphic tee, and topped off with a cap. This is a pretty standard off-duty template for him.

As for his outfits for dressier events, Davidson always lets his swag peek through. Below he wore a navy suit with a lightly patterned shirt, but skipped the tie and left one button unbuttoned. Then, instead of wearing dress shoes, he chose high tops.

For the Emmys, he followed the dress code by walking down the red carpet in black tie — but with a twist. Not only did he keep his sunnies on, but he skipped dress shoes in favor of sneakers. But they were black, so they didn't technically break any rules!

And if he's not wearing Air Jordans, then he's styling his suits with other sporty kicks, making for a formal outfit that has a laid-back element to it.

Will Davidson wear kicks on his wedding day? While we don't have too many hints as to which way the styling will lean, one can be sure that France will dress his friend to the nines.