Celebrating the first Valentine’s Day with your significant other is something you’ll never forget, and it certainly won’t be for those spending it in the Love Island villa. It's the first time the series has aired on the holiday, and it’ll be interesting to see how these new couples will celebrate it with one another. With that in mind, I want to know, what will Love Island be doing for Valentine’s Day?

I reached out to a rep for the show to see if there are any plans in place for the big day they could reveal to us, but sadly they got back to me saying they "don’t have any info on this yet." However, they are going to be updating us come Feb. 14, so watch this space.

There are so many different ways for ITV to cover Valentine's Day, it’s hard to think of where to start. Valentines-themed challenges or a big party are obvious ones, but what I really want to see is the most loved-up couples being given the opportunity to go on a special date. Like can you imagine a moonlit walk along the beach or a candlelit dinner? Swoon.

The hideaway could also be fully decked out with Valentine’s decor (hello rose petals and scented candles) for the most deserving couple (decided on by the islanders in some sort of dramatic vote, maybe?).

Or, since Casa Amor was revealed last week, ITV could throw a major curveball and do a blind date situation, with a compatibility test thrown in to really stir things up. Like, imagine splitting the most comfortable couples and putting them with islanders that they’re most compatible with? Talk about drama.

While viewers won’t know the Valentine’s situation until the day of, there’s plenty of time for the couplings to totally change by Feb. 14. Because, as we all know, in this villa, anything goes.