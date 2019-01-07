As the partial government shutdown spurred by Donald Trump's desire for a completed border wall persisted, the president addressed what the wall on the southern border would be made of on Sunday. The president implied that Democratic lawmakers — who have repeatedly said no to funding the border wall — might okay the construction if he changed the building materials.

"They don’t like concrete, so we’ll give them steel," Trump said of Democratic lawmakers at a press conference outside the White House, according to CBS News. "Steel is fine. Steel is actually more expensive than concrete, but it will look beautiful and it's very strong. It's actually stronger."

In a two-page letter sent Sunday to congressional leaders, the Trump administration asked for $5.7 billion to build the wall, according to The Washington Post. The letter asked for $800 million to address needs of unaccompanied children at the border in addition to the "steel barrier," according to the newspaper.

On Saturday, Trump told reporters outside the White House that he was considering declaring a national emergency to build out the border wall. "We're looking at a national emergency because we have a national emergency," Trump said, according to Bloomberg.

