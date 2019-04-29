If you watch HBO's Game of Thrones, then you know that the show gets seriously creative when it comes to weapons. They don't have guns or bombs in Westeros, so most of the weapons are medieval-inspired... or just reminiscent of some kind of spooky dark magic. Most of the main characters rely on some sort of sword to keep themselves alive, although these swords certainly aren't all created equal. There are also daggers, a seemingly endless amount of poisons (each one seems more horrifying than the last), smaller weapons, and just having skill out on the field. Some characters even rely on various magical animals to stay safe.

Whether you want to admit it or not, every fan of the show has spent at least a little time thinking about which weapon they would wield if they were fighting for their lives during the Battle of Winterfell. Would you be carrying a giant, elaborate sword that could cut another sword in half, or would you be hoping the dragonglass you were provided worked? Or maybe you would have a huge creature to guard you. The weapon you would most likely thrive (and still alive) with is something that goes along with your personality — and that's where your zodiac sign comes in.

Your zodiac sign can tell you so much about who you are, and that extends to pretty much everything that you do. You need a weapon that you can connect with! Below is the Game of Thrones weapon you would use according to your zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19) HBO As an Aries, you are courageous, enthusiastic, and would put your all into any battle you're involved in. You need a weapon that is going to be just as all in as you are — and that's definitely a dragon. These huge, mythical creatures will stay loyal by your side as they literally burn everything in your path. They're a bold weapon for a bold personality.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) HBO As a Taurus, you are known for being practical and grounded, and you're always looking at things from a more realistic perspective. When looking for the right weapon, you want something that is going to get the job done fast and efficiently. That's why you would thrive with a Valyrian steel sword, namely Longclaw, one of the most iconic swords in Westeros.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) HBO Geminis represent two different personalities in one, and Oathkeeper kind of does too, when you think about: this Valyrian steel sword was created when Tywin Lannister had Ned Stark's sword, Ice, melted down. Oathkeeper has belonged to two rival houses who are also opposites: the Lannisters and the Starks (and then Brienne of Tarth, of course). But Oathkeeper is also a very solid sword that will get you through any battle, and as a strong-willed Gemini, you'll appreciate that.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) HBO As a Cancer, you are challenging and very intuitive with a really sensitive and emotional side. Because of this, you connect well with animals, and you're a huge animal lover. You would flourish in battle with a direwolf by your side, one like Ghost.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) HBO Leos are bold stars in the zodiac, the sign that loves to be the center of attention all the time, no matter what. As a Leo, you're also known to be a bit arrogant and over-confident... and that's why you'd probably reach for wildfire in a big battle. You would want something that causes a scene, has a huge impact, and absolutely can't be ignored.

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) HBO Dragonglass, which is also known as obsidian, is a volcanic rock that was used to create the White Walkers and is also used to destroy them. It's very valuable and gets the job done — and as an analytical, hardworking Virgo, that's exactly the kind of weapon you're looking for.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) HBO As a Libra, you're a pretty diplomatic person who likes to find the right balance in life — you're not a very violent person, so a weapon isn't at the top of your list. But if you needed something to stay alive, you'd probably like Tyrion's dagger. It's small, but it can help you protect yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) HBO Scorpios are mysterious, secretive people who are always up to something. As a Scorpio, you are known your intuitive ability to sneak around. Your weapon would be something a bit more methodical than just straight up violent. You'd do better with a poison than a sword or anything like that, especially something terrifying like The Strangler, which was used to kill Joeffrey.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) HBO Wolfsbane is another poison, it just acts a lot faster. Weapons can be dipped into wolfsbane and then shot into the target, so that the victim dies instantly. As a spontaneous Sagittarius who tends to act before thinking things completely through, this is right up your alley.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) HBO As a Capricorn, you are responsible, hardworking, and thoughtful. You can handle a serious weapon that requires a lot of discipline, because that's one of your strengths, and a crossbow is definitely that kind of weapon. It will also get the job done when used correctly.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) HBO Aquarius is probably the most unique sign in the zodiac, deeply introspective and independent, someone who does their own thing all the time. You can be a bit eccentric and very intuitive, with an ability to look into the future. You would definitely use a unique weapon like warging. It's not the same as outright killing someone - it's more about using the power of the mind to figure things out and making them go your way.