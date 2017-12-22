What's A Good Foundation With SPF? There Are Loads Of Options To Choose From

Finding a foundation that not only works with your skin type, but gives you the coverage that you want is no easy feat. Finding a good foundation with SPF? That could arguably be the hardest makeup discovery of all.

Foundation formulas with built-in sunscreen get a pretty bad reputation in the beauty industry. Adding SPF can totally mess with the texture of a foundation, not to mention potentially ruin your photo if the SPF reflects the flash of a camera (leaving you looking ghostly!).

According to The New York Times, until about 2013, the technology for color products with SPF was not great. For many cosmetic companies, figuring out a formula that actually delivers on its promise to protect from the sun, but also goes on silky smooth not only costs a lot of money, but takes a lot of time to perfect.

Thankfully, the industry has come a long way since then and most of your favorite foundation formulas are now being offered with SPF. You should still be careful when choosing one, however. It's important find a formula with an SPF rating of at least 15, as well as one that protects against both UVA and UVB rays.

Even if you do choose to wear a foundation with sunscreen, if you plan on being outdoors, you should still definitely consider layering a sunscreen underneath your foundation, even if it's a dreary, winter day. According to Eastern Illinois University's Health Resource Center, up to 80 percent of the sun's rays can penetrate cloud coverage. You can never be too careful when it comes to irreversible sun damage and worse, skin cancer.

Here are three foundation formulas that will give you a near flawless finish while also keeping your face safe from the sun.

1. AMOREPACIFIC Color Control Cushion Compact

AMOREPACIFIC Color Control Cushion Compact Broad Spectrum SPF 50+, $60, Sephora

This foundation compact is a great, lightweight formula to use for day to day. You may have heard of cushion compacts before from the world of Korean beauty. You'd be hard-pressed to meet a Korean woman who doesn't use a cushion compact for her foundation. It's a great choice if you're looking for light and dewy (but buildable) coverage with a high SPF.

I have used several different cushion compacts and Amore Pacific's is by far my favorite. It has SPF 50+ and will protect you from UVA and UVB rays. The formula is also made with antioxidants (to brighten your skin and shield you from environmental damage) and a bamboo sap formula to keep your skin super hydrated.

2. It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better™ CC+™ Cream with SPF 50+

Your Skin But Better™ CC+™ Cream with SPF 50+, $50, It Cosmetics

Ask anyone who has ever used It Cosmetics' CC Cream and they will probably tell you that it's a product they can't live without. It's an excellent choice if you have oily skin or want to fight away shine with a more matte finish.

It is made with SPF 50+ (and will protect against UVA and UVB rays), hyaluronic acid (to plump and hydrate your skin), and lots of vitamins and antioxidants to keep your skin looking and feeling healthy.

3. La Mer's Soft Fluid Longwear Foundation

La Mer Soft Fluid Longwear Foundation, $110, Nordstrom

If you're looking for medium to full coverage, but still want your skin to feel like it can breathe, reach for La Mer's Soft Fluid Longwear Foundation. It has SPF 20 as well as La Mer's signature Miracle Bone Broth formula, which means you're treating your skin while you wear it. While it's on the dewier side, it can still withstand high humidity without making you look shiny or sticky. It's definitely an investment, but a little goes a long way.

Want more beauty tips? Submit your questions and tune in to Please Help! on Bustle's beauty Instagram account, @please every week.